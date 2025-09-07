or
Kate Gosselin Reveals the Name of the Baby She Lost With Ex Jon During Sextuplet Pregnancy: Watch

photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin tearfully detailed miscarrying her seventh baby.

Sept. 7 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Jon & Kate Plus 8 matriarch, Kate Gosselin, 50, shared a six-part TikTok series, where she revealed the name she would have used for her seventh baby, who died in the womb before she gave birth to her sextuplets.

In the comments of one video, a fan said they were “curious” to know if Gosselin thought the seventh baby was either a boy or a girl, prompting her to respond, “I’ve always thought girl. Her name would have been Emma.” She followed up, saying she “always immediately thought girl.”

'The Seventh Baby Stopped Growing'

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin's sextuplets were born two months before their due date.

During her TikTok saga, the reality TV star detailed the emotional moment she found out she miscarried her baby.

“We had our first ultrasound at six weeks, and there were seven babies,” Gosselin explained. “I think they had us come back the next week — it was either the next week or two weeks; I can’t honestly remember — to see how they had progressed. In between that time, the seventh baby stopped growing.”

Kate Gosselin's Miscarriage

photo of Kate Gosselin thought she miscarried all seven babies when she began bleeding
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin thought she miscarried all seven babies when she began bleeding.

When she began bleeding months later, she recalled thinking it “was the beginning of a miscarriage [and] I was losing them all.”

Gosselin made an appointment to see what was going on, where the ultrasound technician confirmed her seventh baby had died. “All of a sudden, [the ultrasound tech] said, ‘I see six.’ And I said, ‘You see six what?’ And she said, ‘I see six heartbeats; they’re there,’” the mom-of-eight explained.

'I Was Going to Fight for Them'

photo of The reality TV star said she was going to 'fight' for her sextuplets to survive
Source: mega

The reality TV star said she was going to 'fight' for her sextuplets to survive.

Gosselin continued: “From that point on, I was in it. I was going to fight for them. I was going to do whatever. Not that I wasn’t before, but just the fact that it was dangled, I was threatened with losing them — it made me realize how much I already loved them. So that was very miraculous.”

Kate Gosselin Conceived Her Children Through Fertility Treatments

photo of The 50-year-old has eight children
Source: mega

The 50-year-old has eight children.

Before she was pregnant, the TLC star was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), meaning her body battled a hormonal imbalance as well as insulin resistance, causing a potential threat to a woman’s ability to conceive.

As a result, Gosselin conceived her children through fertility treatments — specifically intrauterine insemination (IUI). Before giving birth to her sextuplets, she welcomed two twin girls.

Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets Were Born 2 Months Early

photo of Kate Gosselin conceived her children through fertility treatments
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin conceived her children through fertility treatments.

When her sextuplets were finally born, Gosselin recalled not being able to see them until nearly one day later, as they were being monitored due to arriving two months prior to their due date.

“Family members had already seen them, and I felt like the last to see them,” she said. “I understand I was in huge recovery; I really had no muscle tone left. I could walk to the bathroom, which was maybe 10 feet [away], but that’s all the walking I had done for months.”

