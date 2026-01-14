Kate Hudson Gives Blunt Advice on How She Reconnects With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa in the Bedroom

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson is getting real about love, intimacy and keeping the spark alive in long-term relationships. The actress, 46, opened up on the "Sibling Revelry" podcast with her brother Oliver Hudson and guest Dr. Laura Berman about the challenges couples face when emotional connection starts to dip, and what to do about it.

Hudson opened up about how emotional disconnection can affect intimacy in a relationship. "If things are like not connecting in the relationship, I usually don't feel like I want to have s-- with my partner," she explained. But the actress admitted she has a strategy for getting past those moments. "That being said, I am also the kind of person that's like, 'I'll just make myself have s--, and I'll feel better,'" she added.

Hudson detailed how this approach helps her reconnect with her partner. "So I'll shut that part off and... then once I have s-- and I get that dopamine going and that connective tissue back a little bit, then I can kind of – it actually opens something up for me. Then I'm like, 'Oh, I actually feel more connected than I did,'" she revealed on the podcast. The starlet concluded with an honest, yet blunt, piece of advice for couples struggling to reconnect. "Sometimes, I think you actually just need to have s-- with your partner, even if you're not feeling it. You need to kind of almost like get your head around it differently. Because usually, afterward, you feel a different sense of closeness," she suggested.

Relationship With Danny Fujikawa

Hudson has been in a long‑term relationship with musician and actor Danny Fujikawa since 2016, though the two actually first met 15 years earlier through his stepsisters, who are friends with Hudson. They started dating after years of friendship and announced their engagement in September 2021, sharing the news with a celebratory Instagram post. In 2020, Hudson told People, "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought. I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

