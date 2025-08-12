Kate Hudson Glows in Bikini While Playing Guitar in Colorado: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson is winding down summer in a swimsuit. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 46, bared her cleavage in a brown bikini while strumming the guitar on Thursday, August 7.

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson exposed her chest in a revealing bathing suit.

Hudson exposed her chest in a scandalous top with white stitching. The star was all smiles as she held an instrument in the middle of a grass lawn. Last week, Hudson enjoyed a vacation to Colorado with friends and family. She cuddled up on the couch with pal Dakota Johnson, sipped an iced tea with daughter Rani, 6, and hiked through the mountains. In one snapshot, the Almost Famous alum posed in a white cowboy hat and floral top while riding a horse in the sunshine. She visited Crown Mountain Outfitters Basalt Colo, a company that offers Western trail rides.

When she wasn't getting active, she relaxed on the patio in a blue and pink shall with geometric patterns printed on the back. She also shared an image of a quote etched on a rock: "You're a ghost driving a meat-coated skeleton made from stardust, riding a rock, hurtling through space. Fear nothing." "Soul reset 🏡 #colorado," she captioned her photo dump. Hudson was joined on her trip by her mom and fellow movie vet Goldie Hawn. The 79-year-old stuck out her tongue for a sweet selfie beside her daughter and Dakota.

Kate Hudson's Summer Snaps

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson hung out with mom Goldie Hawn and Dakota Johnson.

On July 31, Kate chilled on a lounge chair in an all-white look. She sported a matching bikini top, trousers and button-down while sipping on coffee. The blonde beauty swept her hair into a high ponytail with money pieces that hung in front of her large, gold hoop earrings. Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, she received a laser treatment at Alma Lasers. The star later strolled through a garden in a long floral frock and wide-rimmed white hat. She capped off her photo dump "cheersing" wine with friends on a daybed. Her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, was seated at the end of the couch, with their daughter napping on his shoulder.

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson went horseback riding.