Kate Hudson Reveals Why She Still Hasn’t Married Danny Fujikawa 5 Years After Engagement

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Kate Hudson is opening up about her long-awaited marriage to Danny Fujikawa. On her and her brother Oliver's "Sibling Revelry" podcast on iHeartRadio, Hudson, 47, said on Tuesday, “I still am not married. I’m just engaged. And I keep thinking about [the] wedding and what are we going to do.”

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Source: MEGA Kate Hudson shared what's stopping her from getting married to Danny Fujikawa.

She continued, “Every time we started thinking about who we have to invite, and Danny’s like, ‘I just want a small wedding.’ Our family alone is like 50 people.” Apparently, Hudson's family is “huge,” as she explained to guests Joey and Hunter King. “We’ve got, like, a million kids. There’s a million uncles and aunts and cousins,” she explained. Hudson also admitted that the price tag attached to her future wedding is another factor in why the couple has been taking their time when it comes to setting an official date. “That’s part of why I don’t want to get married,” she confessed. “It’s too expensive.”

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Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Have Been Engaged for 5 Years

Source: MEGA Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have been engaged since September 2021.

Hudson and Fujikawa started dating in 2016. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, 7, in October 2018. Meanwhile, the actress also shares sons Ryder, 22, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 14, with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. After five years of dating, Fujikawa popped the question in September 2021. Showing off her engagement ring in a sweet photo she shared on Instagram, Hudson wrote, “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️”

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Source: MEGA Kate Hudson previously talked about how daunting planning a wedding can be.

Two months after her engagement, Hudson opened up about how unnerving planning a wedding can be. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, “You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I’m going back and forth between like, ‘What is this really going to look like?’” “Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot. It’s a lot. I made a whole movie about it,” she said, referring to her iconic rom-com from 2009, Bride Wars.

Hudson and Fujikawa Previously Discussed What Kind of Wedding They Want

Source: MEGA Kate Hudson also discussed what kind of wedding she wanted with Danny Fujikawa.