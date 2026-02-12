Kate and Lila Moss Turn Heads in Tiny Bikinis During Tulum Beach Day

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila made waves in Mexico this week, showing off their stunning beach bodies in barely-there bikinis. The mother-daughter duo was spotted enjoying the sun in Tulum on Tuesday, February 10, rocking coordinating two-pieces.

Article continues below advertisement

Soaking Up the Sun

Source: mega Kate Moss lounged in a dusty rose bikini, soaking up the Tulum sun in style.

The '90s supermodel, 52, looked effortlessly chic in a dusty rose bikini paired with stylish shades as she lounged under the tropical sun, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, her 23-year-old daughter turned up the heat in a dark brown thong bikini, her wet hair suggesting a recent dip in the ocean. Lila was even seen lying on her stomach with her bikini top untied, soaking up the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Lila Moss flaunted her toned figure in a dark brown thong bikini after a dip in the ocean.

At one point, Kate wrapped herself in a colorful towel as she strolled across the sand carrying a large white beach bag. Both mother and daughter kept their long, blonde locks loose or casually tied back and appeared to wear minimal makeup, happily chatting as they soaked up the vacation vibes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2025 Victoria's Secret Show

Source: mega The pair kept their hair loose with minimal makeup.

Following in her legendary mother's footsteps, Lila hit the iconic Victoria's Secret runway during the 2025 show, turning heads with a bold, sporty-chic ensemble, per Page Six. The 23-year-old strutted confidently alongside other starlets, including Raff Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost. Lila rocked a gray off-the-shoulder bodysuit paired with striped over-the-knee socks and hot pink heels that added a playful pop of color. Her look, styled by Carlynne Cerf de Dudzeele, was accessorized with a slouchy knit beanie, a sparkling rhinestone belt, and a red lanyard dangling from a keycard pouch. Adding a casual twist to the glam, Lila carried a gray hooded sweatshirt, which she later tied around her waist as she walked the catwalk with effortless confidence.

'I Wanna Be an Angel Everyday!!!!'

Source: mega Lila laid out on her stomach with her bikini top untied.