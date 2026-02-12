Kate and Lila Moss Turn Heads in Tiny Bikinis During Tulum Beach Day
Feb. 12 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Kate Moss and her daughter Lila made waves in Mexico this week, showing off their stunning beach bodies in barely-there bikinis.
The mother-daughter duo was spotted enjoying the sun in Tulum on Tuesday, February 10, rocking coordinating two-pieces.
Soaking Up the Sun
The '90s supermodel, 52, looked effortlessly chic in a dusty rose bikini paired with stylish shades as she lounged under the tropical sun, according to Page Six.
Meanwhile, her 23-year-old daughter turned up the heat in a dark brown thong bikini, her wet hair suggesting a recent dip in the ocean.
Lila was even seen lying on her stomach with her bikini top untied, soaking up the sun.
At one point, Kate wrapped herself in a colorful towel as she strolled across the sand carrying a large white beach bag.
Both mother and daughter kept their long, blonde locks loose or casually tied back and appeared to wear minimal makeup, happily chatting as they soaked up the vacation vibes.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2025 Victoria's Secret Show
Following in her legendary mother's footsteps, Lila hit the iconic Victoria's Secret runway during the 2025 show, turning heads with a bold, sporty-chic ensemble, per Page Six.
The 23-year-old strutted confidently alongside other starlets, including Raff Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost.
Lila rocked a gray off-the-shoulder bodysuit paired with striped over-the-knee socks and hot pink heels that added a playful pop of color.
Her look, styled by Carlynne Cerf de Dudzeele, was accessorized with a slouchy knit beanie, a sparkling rhinestone belt, and a red lanyard dangling from a keycard pouch.
Adding a casual twist to the glam, Lila carried a gray hooded sweatshirt, which she later tied around her waist as she walked the catwalk with effortless confidence.
'I Wanna Be an Angel Everyday!!!!'
In 2024, the Moss family made fashion history at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as Kate and Lila hit the runway together.
The then-22-year-old model wowed in a light pink bra and thong set, paired with a shaggy cape and her signature angel wings emblazoned with her name.
Meanwhile, her legendary mom, Kate, brought her signature glamour in a dramatic all-black lace ensemble, complete with feathered wings.
"I wanna be an angel everyday!!!! 🪽💓," Lila captioned a post about the event in October 2024. "I'm in awe of this whole experience, getting to be a part of the @victoriassecret show feels completely surreal. Thank you to every single person who made this dream come true and who worked so hard on putting this together, especially to real life angels @piergiorgio & @emmanuellealt we ❤️ you."