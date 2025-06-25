Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Exposes Nipples in See-Through Top at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Lila arrived at the Ritz Hotel in a see-through, long-sleeved brown bodysuit. She paired the revealing top with a pink ruffled mini skirt, featuring a long train that cascaded behind her. The model accessorized with a brown belt, gold hoop earrings and maroon clutch.

Lila — who graced the cover of Vogue Spain's April issue — takes clothing inspiration from her supermodel mom and even raids her 2000s wardrobe.

"Indie sleaze and boho chic styles represent me very well. I’m so glad my mom kept everything," she gushed.