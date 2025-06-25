Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Exposes Nipples in See-Through Top at Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Like mother, like daughter.
Kate Moss' 22-year-old daughter, Lila, bared her b------ in a shocking ensemble at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 25.
Lila arrived at the Ritz Hotel in a see-through, long-sleeved brown bodysuit. She paired the revealing top with a pink ruffled mini skirt, featuring a long train that cascaded behind her. The model accessorized with a brown belt, gold hoop earrings and maroon clutch.
Lila — who graced the cover of Vogue Spain's April issue — takes clothing inspiration from her supermodel mom and even raids her 2000s wardrobe.
"Indie sleaze and boho chic styles represent me very well. I’m so glad my mom kept everything," she gushed.
Lila and Kate both walked the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 22-year-old donned a light pink bra, thong and shaggy cape, along with signature angel wings that spelled out her name, while her mom wore an all-black, lacy ensemble with feathered wings.
"I wanna be an angel everyday!!!! 💓," she captioned a post recapping the event last October. "I’m in awe of this whole experience, getting to be a part of the @victoriassecret show feels completely surreal. Thank you to every single person who made this dream come true and who worked so hard on putting this together, especially to real life angels @piergiorgio & @emmanuellealt we ❤️ you."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite her excitement, fans were quick to criticize Lila for her catwalk appearance and claimed she only got the opportunity because of her mom's fame and success.
"Congrats nepo baby!!! 💖✨," someone wrote on her Instagram carousel, while another expressed, "Someone who got the position through favoritism, short in stature, and not particularly attractive. Unfair competition and unjust profit."
However, Kate has insisted that Lila is trying to forge her own path.
"I think she’s on her own journey, and has found her own self," the 51-year-old told a publication in 2022. "She told me about [her] Steven Meisel cover shoot for British Vogue and said, 'Mummy, it was the best day of my life.' She felt like an independent woman doing her own job. She got there on her own. She felt that she had arrived in her own body."
Meanwhile, Kate is caught up in business trouble as of late. On Monday, June 23, she closed down her lifestyle brand, Cosmoss, according to documents filed at Companies House. The liquidation comes less than three years after its launch. The company sold fragrances, skincare and teas on its website, which is still live.