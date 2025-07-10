or
Kate Walsh's Revealing Paris Fashion Week Dress Shocks Fans: 'Left Me Speechless'

kate walsh shocks fans revealing dress
Source: MEGA

Kate Walsh turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a barely-there white gown that had fans divided.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Kate Walsh didn’t just show up to Paris Fashion Week — she owned it.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 57, made jaws drop when she hit the scene in a white dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging cutout that ran all the way down the front.

Walsh strutted confidently as she paired the barely-there gown with sapphire jewelry and a polished updo.

One fan gushed in the comments section, “You look breathtakingly beautiful, you just left me speechless. You look like an angel. ABSOLUTE QUEEN OF THE WORLD.”

But not everyone was on board with the risqué vibes as some followers were more concerned than impressed.

Source: @gala.fr/TikTok
“Oh h--- no!!! Girl, what were you thinking?” one person asked.

Another wrote, “She is holding it, and can’t walk.”

“She looks so uncomfortable,” a third follower pointed out.

One fan confessed, “I always thought she was a little too classy for a dress like that. Completely unnecessary.”

Someone else didn’t hold back, writing, “Beautiful from the back, but a no from the front. Just no... no matter how gorgeous she is.”

The high fashion moment comes shortly after Walsh shared a sweet vacation snap from Portugal, cozying up to fiancé Andrew Nixon. The couple looked relaxed and sun-kissed while strolling through Lisbon, rocking matching summer hats, as they were all smiles.

“Scenes from #Portugal 🇵🇹 @AndyNix1 #Lisbon #Melides,” she captioned the post.

The lovebirds first met on a 2020 expedition to Antarctica with National Geographic — a getaway that turned out to be life-changing.

"It was an incredible trip," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And bonus, you know, I found the love of my life."

"[Saw the] penguins, check. Ice, check. Whales, check. Man, check," she joked.

Source: @katewalsh/Instagram
Describing Nixon as an “Australian gentleman,” Walsh has fully embraced life Down Under. During the pandemic, she relocated from NYC to Perth, Australia, and hasn't looked back.

"I love the city, I love the people, and I feel very, very fortunate to have quarantined there," she told 9Honey Celebrity. "It’s been great to be there and have that be a place of rest and comfort."

kate walsh fiance
Source: @katewalsh/Instagram

The couple met on an Antarctica trip in 2020.

In October 2022, Walsh let the cat out of the bag during an Instagram Live with Private Practice costar Amy Brenneman. As Nixon walked into the frame, Walsh blurted out, “Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé.”

“You just 100 percent outed your engagement,” Brenneman laughed.

“I did,” Walsh admitted, as Nixon just smiled and said, “Aww.”

The couple later raised a glass to the news, with the diamond ring front and center.

