Kate Walsh's Revealing Paris Fashion Week Dress Shocks Fans: 'Left Me Speechless'

Kate Walsh turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a barely-there white gown that had fans divided.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 57, made jaws drop when she hit the scene in a white dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging cutout that ran all the way down the front.

Kate Walsh didn’t just show up to Paris Fashion Week — she owned it.

One fan gushed in the comments section, “You look breathtakingly beautiful, you just left me speechless. You look like an angel. ABSOLUTE QUEEN OF THE WORLD.”

Walsh strutted confidently as she paired the barely-there gown with sapphire jewelry and a polished updo.

Some fans loved Kate Walsh's outfit, while others thought it looked uncomfortable.

But not everyone was on board with the risqué vibes as some followers were more concerned than impressed.

One fan confessed, “I always thought she was a little too classy for a dress like that. Completely unnecessary.”

“She looks so uncomfortable,” a third follower pointed out.

Another wrote, “She is holding it, and can’t walk.”

“Oh h--- no!!! Girl, what were you thinking?” one person asked.

Someone else didn’t hold back, writing, “Beautiful from the back, but a no from the front. Just no... no matter how gorgeous she is.”

The high fashion moment comes shortly after Walsh shared a sweet vacation snap from Portugal, cozying up to fiancé Andrew Nixon. The couple looked relaxed and sun-kissed while strolling through Lisbon, rocking matching summer hats, as they were all smiles.

“Scenes from #Portugal 🇵🇹 @AndyNix1 #Lisbon #Melides,” she captioned the post.