Kate Winslet Recalls Eminem Asking Her to 'Shave His Bottom' During Bizarre 2004 'SNL' Appearance
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
Kate Winslet recalled a bizarre experience with Eminem more than 20 years ago.
“This is a story I’ve never, never told,” the Titanic actress, 50, began during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Saturday, December 6.
Kate Winslet Recalled Bizarre Experience With Eminem
Winslet recalled an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2004, where the “Lose Yourself” artist, 53, was scheduled as the evening’s musical guest.
The actress explained the show’s taping was higher pressure than normal, as it came one week after Ashlee Simpson’s lip-synching mishap, where the “Pieces of Me” singer’s music cut out mid-performance.
Eminem Asked Kate Winslet to 'Shave His Bottom'
“He said, ‘Would you shave my butt?’” the Black Beauty star recounted. “And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like ‘What?’ I’m not going to go with a bick and get your crack love. [I] never told that story before ever in my life, in public.”
Fans were shocked to hear the candid story of the Michigan rapper, sharing their reactions in the comments section.
- Kate Winslet Revealed as British Actress Who 'Doesn't Like' Reese Witherspoon: 'We're Not Friends Anymore'
- 'That's F**ked Up': Kate Winslet Reveals She Knows 'At Least Four Actors' Living In Fear Of Being Outed Due To 'Homophobia' In Hollywood
- John Turturro Snaps at Photographer for Pronouncing His Name Wrong During Awkward Red Carpet Encounter: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Shared Their Reactions
“I like her mini streak of low-key outing men for their questionable behavior - first Harvey Keitel, and now Eminem,” one user wrote.
Meanwhile, another fan added, “I like both Kate and Eminem, but I actually Love Kate. and Eminem's behavior...you know... 😅 I have a crush on her. I mean come on 😅.”
“Slim shady is one of the funniest characters ever…you never know what he's gonna say/do,” a third chimed in.
Kate Winslet Appears in New Netflix Movie
Winslet appeared on the talk show as she promotes her latest film, Goodbye June, marking her directorial debut, when the project hits streaming services on December 24. Winslet admitted she was worried about how the project, which was written by her 21-year-old son, Joe Anders, would be received.
“You never know,” she said. “It’s the same thing with any acting. You can go to work and leave your blood on the floor as an actor and leave no stone unturned, but you still don’t know whether the performance is going to work or not or fit with the finished film. There’s always that element of the unknown, which is terrifying. But I think that’s why we do it, because we’d be absolutely nothing if we didn’t feel fear, because fear makes you want to push yourself further and try new things.”