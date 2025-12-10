or
Kate Winslet Recalls Eminem Asking Her to 'Shave His Bottom' During Bizarre 2004 'SNL' Appearance

Photo of Kate Winslet and Eminem
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet told a bizarre story about Eminem during a 2004 appearance on 'SNL,' where she recalled the Michigan rapper asking her to 'shave his bottom.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Kate Winslet recalled a bizarre experience with Eminem more than 20 years ago.

“This is a story I’ve never, never told,” the Titanic actress, 50, began during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Saturday, December 6.

Kate Winslet Recalled Bizarre Experience With Eminem

Photo of Kate Winslet recounted how Eminem asked her to 'shave his bottom.'
Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Kate Winslet recounted how Eminem asked her to 'shave his bottom.'

Winslet recalled an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2004, where the “Lose Yourself” artist, 53, was scheduled as the evening’s musical guest.

The actress explained the show’s taping was higher pressure than normal, as it came one week after Ashlee Simpson’s lip-synching mishap, where the “Pieces of Me” singer’s music cut out mid-performance.

Eminem Asked Kate Winslet to 'Shave His Bottom'

Photo of Fans were shocked to hear Kate Winslet's story about Eminem.
Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Fans were shocked to hear Kate Winslet's story about Eminem.

“He said, ‘Would you shave my butt?’” the Black Beauty star recounted. “And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like ‘What?’ I’m not going to go with a bick and get your crack love. [I] never told that story before ever in my life, in public.”

Fans were shocked to hear the candid story of the Michigan rapper, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

Fans Shared Their Reactions

Photo of Kate Winslet explained that she never told that story about Eminem before.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet explained that she never told that story about Eminem before.

“I like her mini streak of low-key outing men for their questionable behavior - first Harvey Keitel, and now Eminem,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added, “I like both Kate and Eminem, but I actually Love Kate. and Eminem's behavior...you know... 😅 I have a crush on her. I mean come on 😅.”

“Slim shady is one of the funniest characters ever…you never know what he's gonna say/do,” a third chimed in.

Kate Winslet Appears in New Netflix Movie

Photo of Kate Winslet is currently promoting her latest film 'Goodbye, June,' which was cowritten by her son.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet is currently promoting her latest film 'Goodbye, June,' which was cowritten by her son.

Winslet appeared on the talk show as she promotes her latest film, Goodbye June, marking her directorial debut, when the project hits streaming services on December 24. Winslet admitted she was worried about how the project, which was written by her 21-year-old son, Joe Anders, would be received.

“You never know,” she said. “It’s the same thing with any acting. You can go to work and leave your blood on the floor as an actor and leave no stone unturned, but you still don’t know whether the performance is going to work or not or fit with the finished film. There’s always that element of the unknown, which is terrifying. But I think that’s why we do it, because we’d be absolutely nothing if we didn’t feel fear, because fear makes you want to push yourself further and try new things.”

