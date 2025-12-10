Kate Winslet Recalls Eminem Asking Her to 'Shave His Bottom' During Bizarre 2004 'SNL' Appearance

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Winslet recalled a bizarre experience with Eminem more than 20 years ago. “This is a story I’ve never, never told,” the Titanic actress, 50, began during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Saturday, December 6.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube Kate Winslet recounted how Eminem asked her to 'shave his bottom.'

Winslet recalled an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2004, where the “Lose Yourself” artist, 53, was scheduled as the evening’s musical guest. The actress explained the show’s taping was higher pressure than normal, as it came one week after Ashlee Simpson’s lip-synching mishap, where the “Pieces of Me” singer’s music cut out mid-performance.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube Fans were shocked to hear Kate Winslet's story about Eminem.

“He said, ‘Would you shave my butt?’” the Black Beauty star recounted. “And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like ‘What?’ I’m not going to go with a bick and get your crack love. [I] never told that story before ever in my life, in public.” Fans were shocked to hear the candid story of the Michigan rapper, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

eminem asked kate to shave his stinky ass pic.twitter.com/49ozse1ejQ — tefie (@rosesaredawson) December 6, 2025

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet explained that she never told that story about Eminem before.

“I like her mini streak of low-key outing men for their questionable behavior - first Harvey Keitel, and now Eminem,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “I like both Kate and Eminem, but I actually Love Kate. and Eminem's behavior...you know... 😅 I have a crush on her. I mean come on 😅.” “Slim shady is one of the funniest characters ever…you never know what he's gonna say/do,” a third chimed in.

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet is currently promoting her latest film 'Goodbye, June,' which was cowritten by her son.