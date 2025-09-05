Royal Family’s Oldest Member Katharine, Duchess of Kent, Dead at 92
Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, has died at 92 years old.
“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” a palace statement, released on Friday, September 5, reads, per an outlet. “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla Speak Out
King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared their well-wishes after the news broke.
“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss,” the statement continued. “[They are] remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”
Who Was Katharine, The Duchess of Kent, Married To?
The king, 76, has approved Royal Mourning until the day of the funeral. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Katharine, who hasn't been a working royal since 2002, is survived by husband Prince Edward, their three kids and 10 grandchildren.
The late royal, born as Katharine Worsley in 1933, met when the duke was stationed at a military base in Yorkshire, England.
The pair married in 1961. They later welcomed George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and daughter Lady Helen Taylor.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 1975, she suffered a miscarriage caused by Rubella and two years later gave birth to a stillborn son, Patrick, leaving her in a state of depression. "It had the most devastating effect on me. I had no idea how devastating such a thing could be to any woman. It has made me extremely understanding of others who suffer a stillbirth," she said at the time.
The Late Royal Became a Teacher
After resigning from royal duties, she became a music teacher.
“I was just known as Mrs. Kent,” she told The Telegraph in 2022. “Only the head [at the school] knew who I was. The parents didn’t know, and the pupils didn’t know. No one ever noticed. There was no publicity about it at all; it just seemed to work.”