Royal Family’s Oldest Member Katharine, Duchess of Kent, Dead at 92

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, has died at 92 years old.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” a palace statement, released on Friday, September 5, reads, per an outlet . “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss,” the statement continued. “[They are] remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared their well-wishes after the news broke.

The king, 76, has approved Royal Mourning until the day of the funeral. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Katharine, who hasn't been a working royal since 2002, is survived by husband Prince Edward, their three kids and 10 grandchildren.

The late royal, born as Katharine Worsley in 1933, met when the duke was stationed at a military base in Yorkshire, England.

The pair married in 1961. They later welcomed George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and daughter Lady Helen Taylor.