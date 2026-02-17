or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kathy Griffin
OK LogoNEWS

Kathy Griffin Still 'Hates' Jon Hamm for the 'Mean' Things He Said to Her at a Celebrity Dinner Party: 'I Never Forgave Him'

Split photo of Kathy Griffin and Jon Hamm
Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube;mega

Kathy Griffin hasn't forgiven Jon Hamm for insulting her while he was 'wasted.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin still holds a grudge against Jon Hamm for the rude remarks he made to her while he was under the influence.

On a recent episode of the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast, host Owen Thiele asked the comedian who was on her "hit list" in 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Hates Jon Hamm Except Me'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kathy Griffin admitted she 'hates' actor Jon Hamm.
Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube

Kathy Griffin admitted she 'hates' actor Jon Hamm.

The actress, 65, named the Mad Men alum, 54, quipping, "Like, nobody hates Jon Hamm except me."

Griffin admitted the actor is "funny" and "hot," but she didn't get a good first impression of him.

"I used to date a guy that was in his fantasy football league, and I thought Hammy was rude to my boyfriend," she recalled. "I just thought, 'Ooh, that shows bad character.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Fan-Girled Over Chatting With Jack Nicholson

Photo of The stand-up comedian recalled how Jon Hamm interrupted her conversation with Jack Nicholson.
Source: mega

The stand-up comedian recalled how Jon Hamm interrupted her conversation with Jack Nicholson.

The Hollywood Squares alum had a negative face-to-face interaction with Hamm as well, as they once both attended agent Sue Mengers' "crazy dinner party," where Jack Nicholson, 88, was also present.

"I had met Jack a couple of times, but I was shy around him because he's Jack Nicholson. And so one time we're at the party, and he turns to me, and he says, 'Kathy.' And I'm like, 'Whoa, he knows my name,'" she raved. "And he started talking about making the movie The Departed, which I think is a classic. And I've seen it many times."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube

Kathy Griffin revealed Jon Hamm called her 'old' when he was 'wasted' at a dinner party.

"So I'm in a conversation where Jack, who normally doesn't talk about his work at all — he usually talks about who he's f------, which is also interesting. He's talking about playing a Whitey Bulger-type character, and Whitey Bulger had just been found and arrested after decades of being on the run," she continued. "And I'm thinking, 'Oh my god, Jack Nicholson is talking about the one topic I would want to ask him about.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm Insulted Kathy Griffin at Star-Studded Dinner Party

Photo of The Hollywood heartthrob told the comedian her Emmy Awards were 'fake.'
Source: mega

The Hollywood heartthrob told the comedian her Emmy Awards were 'fake.'

Unfortunately, their chat was interrupted by Hamm, who was "wasted" at the time.

"So [Hamm] is next to me in my ear, and he's going, 'You're so old. What's it like to be so old? Your Emmys are fake Emmys,'" she shockingly spilled. "And I go, 'Not now, Hammy. And you don't even have an Emmy.'"

"And then I turned back to Jack, who missed the whole thing," Griffin said. "But I never forgave Hammy for that."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kathy Griffin acknowledged that Jon Hamm might have been trying to be funny, but she didn't find the moment comical.
Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube

Kathy Griffin acknowledged that Jon Hamm might have been trying to be funny, but she didn't find the moment comical.

Thiele wondered if the Your Friends & Neighbors star was "trying to do a bit" with her when he made the rude comments.

"I think so," she admitted. "Sometimes hot guys, like when they don't know how to be funny, they just get mean and they think that it's like banter and we're going to spar. But I just kill them. I just eat them. I just go, chomp chomp chomp."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.