Kathy Griffin Still 'Hates' Jon Hamm for the 'Mean' Things He Said to Her at a Celebrity Dinner Party: 'I Never Forgave Him'

Kathy Griffin still holds a grudge against Jon Hamm for the rude remarks he made to her while he was under the influence. On a recent episode of the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast, host Owen Thiele asked the comedian who was on her "hit list" in 2026.

'Nobody Hates Jon Hamm Except Me'

Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube Kathy Griffin admitted she 'hates' actor Jon Hamm.

The actress, 65, named the Mad Men alum, 54, quipping, "Like, nobody hates Jon Hamm except me." Griffin admitted the actor is "funny" and "hot," but she didn't get a good first impression of him. "I used to date a guy that was in his fantasy football league, and I thought Hammy was rude to my boyfriend," she recalled. "I just thought, 'Ooh, that shows bad character.'"

The Comedian Fan-Girled Over Chatting With Jack Nicholson

Source: mega The stand-up comedian recalled how Jon Hamm interrupted her conversation with Jack Nicholson.

The Hollywood Squares alum had a negative face-to-face interaction with Hamm as well, as they once both attended agent Sue Mengers' "crazy dinner party," where Jack Nicholson, 88, was also present. "I had met Jack a couple of times, but I was shy around him because he's Jack Nicholson. And so one time we're at the party, and he turns to me, and he says, 'Kathy.' And I'm like, 'Whoa, he knows my name,'" she raved. "And he started talking about making the movie The Departed, which I think is a classic. And I've seen it many times."

Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube Kathy Griffin revealed Jon Hamm called her 'old' when he was 'wasted' at a dinner party.

"So I'm in a conversation where Jack, who normally doesn't talk about his work at all — he usually talks about who he's f------, which is also interesting. He's talking about playing a Whitey Bulger-type character, and Whitey Bulger had just been found and arrested after decades of being on the run," she continued. "And I'm thinking, 'Oh my god, Jack Nicholson is talking about the one topic I would want to ask him about.'"

Jon Hamm Insulted Kathy Griffin at Star-Studded Dinner Party

Source: mega The Hollywood heartthrob told the comedian her Emmy Awards were 'fake.'

Unfortunately, their chat was interrupted by Hamm, who was "wasted" at the time. "So [Hamm] is next to me in my ear, and he's going, 'You're so old. What's it like to be so old? Your Emmys are fake Emmys,'" she shockingly spilled. "And I go, 'Not now, Hammy. And you don't even have an Emmy.'" "And then I turned back to Jack, who missed the whole thing," Griffin said. "But I never forgave Hammy for that."

Source: @InYourDreamsWithOwenThiele/youtube Kathy Griffin acknowledged that Jon Hamm might have been trying to be funny, but she didn't find the moment comical.