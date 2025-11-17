Kathy Griffin Loves 'Giving' Ellen DeGeneres 'S---' as Feud Erupts: 'She Can't Stand It'

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin has some choice words for Ellen DeGeneres. “We have a beef. At least in my mind, we do. I don’t think she cares, she doesn’t give a s--- about me,” Griffin, 65, recalled during an appearance on “The Zack Sang Show” podcast on November 13. “But I just love giving Ellen s--- because it never gets old. She just can’t stand it.”

Griffin said The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 67, had “no sense of humor about herself,” detailing a “knockdown drag-out” fight between them over the phone where they argued about late TV personality Joan Rivers’ legacy in comedy.

“Both with our cellphones and assistants screaming at each other,” Griffin explained. “She thought Joan Rivers was not funny, but Joan was just mean. And I think Joan was not only not mean, but a genius, but also that Ellen kind of owed part of her career to the fact that Joan was the first woman to have a talk show.” Griffin and DeGeneres’ feud dates back to the '90s, with Griffin admitting she still throws shade at the Finding Nemo star because she “just gets a kick out of it.”

“I just make fun of Ellen because she doesn’t take it well … I just like poking her a little bit,” Griffin continued. “I’m just starting s--- with Ellen just to start s--- with Ellen. She has nothing else going on, it’s fun for me. I enjoy it. You know, it’s a victimless crime. Once again, she’s counting her money all the way around the world.” Griffin has spoken out in the past about their reported feud in an April video posted to her YouTube channel. She claimed their issues stemmed from a guest appearance on DeGeneres' 1990 sitcom, Ellen. During their initial table read, DeGeneres recognized Griffin from a recent commercial in which Griffin recited lyrics from Wild Cherry’s 1976 hit “Play That Funky Music,” prompting DeGeneres to insist she perform it in front of the cast and crew.

