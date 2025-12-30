Kathy Griffin Confesses She 'Wanted to Kill' Her Older Brother for Being an Alleged 'Wife-Beating Pedophile'

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin didn’t hold back as she admitted she once “wanted to kill” her eldest brother, Kenneth, over allegations that he was a “wife-beating pedophile.” Feeling “rage” over the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner, whose son Nick Reiner, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was arrested in connection with their deaths, Griffin used the moment to speak about how mental health and substance abuse has affected her own family in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

Kathy Griffin Exposed Her Eldest Brother Kenneth

Source: Kathy Griffin/YouTube Kathy Griffin confessed it was 'heartbreaking' to watch her parents try to 'save' her eldest brother.

“I’m going to open up to you about something now that I haven’t really talked about since my first book. When I talked about it, the rest of my family was very, very upset with me,” the comedian said in the 30-minute video clip, referring to her 2009 book, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin. “Well, my eldest brother, Kenneth — who is now dead, thank God — he was a crack addict, he lived on the streets, was extremely violent. [He] probably had an undiagnosed mental illness that obviously did not go well with crack cocaine.” Kathy is the youngest of five children, born to her parents, John and Maggie. She grew up with her brothers, Kenneth, Gary, and John, and her sister, Joyce. The reality TV alum described it as “heartbreaking” to watch her parents try to “save” Kenneth “his whole life" before he died in 2001.

Source: Kathy Griffin/YouTube Kathy Griffin remembered Rob and Michele Reiner during an episode on her YouTube channel.

Kathy Griffin's Brother Was Accused of Being Violent by Past Partners

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin explained that previous partners of her brother accused him of molestation.

“I think the problem started with my brother — from their telling to me — when he was in his teen years,” she said. “My mom would get emotional and cry and say, ‘When he was a kid, we never could have seen this coming. He was a happy kid. Where did this come from?’” The My Life on the D-List star claimed she learned about Kenneth's alleged issues when she was just 10 years old, alleging his first wife told her he would “beat her so badly that it was almost inconceivable.” She further alleged that a second girlfriend later accused him of being violent, while another then-girlfriend claimed he had molested “one boy and one girl she knew of.”

Kathy Griffin Was Estranged From Her Family at Times Due to Her Brother

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin admitted she would go through periods of estrangement due to her older brother.

“So, for all the ways that the Trumpers use the word ‘pedo,’ and all the stuff we have learned about Jeffrey Epstein, let me tell you something. Having your oldest brother be a pedophile is something that you don’t ever grow out of. You don’t get over it,” she continued. “I wanted to kill him because all I could think about were those children. And the expression ‘blood is thicker than water’ was not true in my case. I didn’t give a f--- that he was my older brother, and I did not want to protect him.” Kathy recalled experiencing periods of estrangement “from the rest of my family because I would never face or deal with my eldest brother Kenneth again without just laying into him.”

Kathy Griffin Allegedly Repeatedly Called the Police on Her Brother

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin allegedly reported her brother to the police.