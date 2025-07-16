Kathy Hilton Recalls Her Fondest Childhood Memories With Paris, Nicky and Her 2 Boys: 'It's Always a Family Affair'
Kathy Hilton is the queen of Christmas.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been giving Mariah Carey a run for her money in recent years with her lavish holiday parties and picture-perfect decor. Now, she's teaming up with QVC to keep the festive spirit going in July.
Kathy chats exclusively with OK! about the number one way anyone can host a fabulous event at any point of income, her favorite Christmas memories with her children, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Conrad Hilton and Barron Hilton, as well as why she's becoming one of the shopping network's "Merrymakers" for their big summer sale.
Biggest Hosting Tip
"Even if you don't want to spend a ton of money, a candle is always a nice touch," Kathy explains of her biggest hosting tip. "Also, I think the most important thing is being organized. As for food, get something that everybody loves."
When it comes to hosting a big holiday bash, the matriarch adds, "It's about laying everything out and not getting ahead of yourself. Make sure that you have enough ribbons and lights. I like to do ribbon going down my staircase and around in my entry where there are four double French doors. If you look on my Instagram, you'll see that's it's a different theme every year. The tree is the same in the entry because I love it, but very room has a different vibe."
Holiday Memories With Paris and Nicky
Looking back on her most treasured Christmas memories, Kathy says it's always the annual traditions she would carry out with her husband, Rick Hilton, and their four kids.
"It would be the kids dragging us out of bed at 6:30 in the morning. Meanwhile we've been up untill midnight," she recalls. "We'd go to Toys"R"Us the night before Christmas because it was open late. We'd get all our stuff and bring our things back while the kids were in bed. My husband would help me assemble things and we'd just wrap away. If you have more than one child, you should get four different wrapping paper patterns. That way you don't have to put 'to: blah blah, blah.' Paris has her wrapping paper, Nikki had hers, Barron has his and Conrad has his own."
"You have to spread them [gifts] around and there has to be the same amount, so nobody says, 'I only got three! She got four!''' the reality star adds. "It's just all the traditions. It's always a family affair."
Why She Loves Christmas
Kathy claims her love of Christmas stems from when she was a little girl. "I've always loved it. I believed in Santa until I was probably 13," she reveals with a laugh.
"It just makes me happy. It really takes me back to a time and a fantasy. I'm a Pisces. What can I say? I love all that," the Bravo star notes.
Christmas in July With QVC
Kathy, along with Martha Stewart, Babs Costello and Kim Gravel, have joined forces with QVC for their annual Christmas in July sale, as their Merrymakers.
"I would rather have more than enough," the Paris in Love star says about why people should get a summer jumpstart on their holiday shopping and what they should stock up on. "I've run out of gold ribbon. Then I'm running all over town and I can't find the same gold ribbon. So, I would say buy extra ribbon. You'll always use it the next year!"