or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Kathy Hilton
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Kathy Hilton Recalls Her Fondest Childhood Memories With Paris, Nicky and Her 2 Boys: 'It's Always a Family Affair'

Photo of Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton speaks exclusively with OK! about her favorite memories with her kids and celebrating Christmas in July with QVC.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Hilton is the queen of Christmas.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been giving Mariah Carey a run for her money in recent years with her lavish holiday parties and picture-perfect decor. Now, she's teaming up with QVC to keep the festive spirit going in July.

Kathy chats exclusively with OK! about the number one way anyone can host a fabulous event at any point of income, her favorite Christmas memories with her children, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Conrad Hilton and Barron Hilton, as well as why she's becoming one of the shopping network's "Merrymakers" for their big summer sale.

Article continues below advertisement

Biggest Hosting Tip

image of Kathy Hilton says the easiest way to make a space feel luxurious for guests is lighting a candle.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton says the easiest way to make a space feel luxurious for guests is lighting a candle.

"Even if you don't want to spend a ton of money, a candle is always a nice touch," Kathy explains of her biggest hosting tip. "Also, I think the most important thing is being organized. As for food, get something that everybody loves."

When it comes to hosting a big holiday bash, the matriarch adds, "It's about laying everything out and not getting ahead of yourself. Make sure that you have enough ribbons and lights. I like to do ribbon going down my staircase and around in my entry where there are four double French doors. If you look on my Instagram, you'll see that's it's a different theme every year. The tree is the same in the entry because I love it, but very room has a different vibe."

Article continues below advertisement

Holiday Memories With Paris and Nicky

image of Kathy Hilton says each of her children would have their own wrapping paper for Christmas presents.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton says each of her children would have their own wrapping paper for Christmas presents.

Looking back on her most treasured Christmas memories, Kathy says it's always the annual traditions she would carry out with her husband, Rick Hilton, and their four kids.

"It would be the kids dragging us out of bed at 6:30 in the morning. Meanwhile we've been up untill midnight," she recalls. "We'd go to Toys"R"Us the night before Christmas because it was open late. We'd get all our stuff and bring our things back while the kids were in bed. My husband would help me assemble things and we'd just wrap away. If you have more than one child, you should get four different wrapping paper patterns. That way you don't have to put 'to: blah blah, blah.' Paris has her wrapping paper, Nikki had hers, Barron has his and Conrad has his own."

"You have to spread them [gifts] around and there has to be the same amount, so nobody says, 'I only got three! She got four!''' the reality star adds. "It's just all the traditions. It's always a family affair."

MORE ON:
Kathy Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why She Loves Christmas

image of Kathy Hilton has loved Christmas since she was a little girl.
Source: @kathyhilton/INSTAGRAM

Kathy Hilton has loved Christmas since she was a little girl.

Kathy claims her love of Christmas stems from when she was a little girl. "I've always loved it. I believed in Santa until I was probably 13," she reveals with a laugh.

"It just makes me happy. It really takes me back to a time and a fantasy. I'm a Pisces. What can I say? I love all that," the Bravo star notes.

Christmas in July With QVC

image of Kathy Hilton is teaming up with QVC for their annual Christmas in July sale.
Source: QVC

Kathy Hilton is teaming up with QVC for their annual Christmas in July sale.

Kathy, along with Martha Stewart, Babs Costello and Kim Gravel, have joined forces with QVC for their annual Christmas in July sale, as their Merrymakers.

"I would rather have more than enough," the Paris in Love star says about why people should get a summer jumpstart on their holiday shopping and what they should stock up on. "I've run out of gold ribbon. Then I'm running all over town and I can't find the same gold ribbon. So, I would say buy extra ribbon. You'll always use it the next year!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.