EXCLUSIVE Kathy Hilton Recalls Her Fondest Childhood Memories With Paris, Nicky and Her 2 Boys: 'It's Always a Family Affair' Source: MEGA Kathy Hilton speaks exclusively with OK! about her favorite memories with her kids and celebrating Christmas in July with QVC.

Biggest Hosting Tip

Source: MEGA Kathy Hilton says the easiest way to make a space feel luxurious for guests is lighting a candle.

"Even if you don't want to spend a ton of money, a candle is always a nice touch," Kathy explains of her biggest hosting tip. "Also, I think the most important thing is being organized. As for food, get something that everybody loves." When it comes to hosting a big holiday bash, the matriarch adds, "It's about laying everything out and not getting ahead of yourself. Make sure that you have enough ribbons and lights. I like to do ribbon going down my staircase and around in my entry where there are four double French doors. If you look on my Instagram, you'll see that's it's a different theme every year. The tree is the same in the entry because I love it, but very room has a different vibe."

Holiday Memories With Paris and Nicky

Source: MEGA Kathy Hilton says each of her children would have their own wrapping paper for Christmas presents.

Looking back on her most treasured Christmas memories, Kathy says it's always the annual traditions she would carry out with her husband, Rick Hilton, and their four kids. "It would be the kids dragging us out of bed at 6:30 in the morning. Meanwhile we've been up untill midnight," she recalls. "We'd go to Toys"R"Us the night before Christmas because it was open late. We'd get all our stuff and bring our things back while the kids were in bed. My husband would help me assemble things and we'd just wrap away. If you have more than one child, you should get four different wrapping paper patterns. That way you don't have to put 'to: blah blah, blah.' Paris has her wrapping paper, Nikki had hers, Barron has his and Conrad has his own." "You have to spread them [gifts] around and there has to be the same amount, so nobody says, 'I only got three! She got four!''' the reality star adds. "It's just all the traditions. It's always a family affair."

Why She Loves Christmas

Source: @kathyhilton/INSTAGRAM Kathy Hilton has loved Christmas since she was a little girl.

Kathy claims her love of Christmas stems from when she was a little girl. "I've always loved it. I believed in Santa until I was probably 13," she reveals with a laugh. "It just makes me happy. It really takes me back to a time and a fantasy. I'm a Pisces. What can I say? I love all that," the Bravo star notes.

Christmas in July With QVC

Source: QVC Kathy Hilton is teaming up with QVC for their annual Christmas in July sale.