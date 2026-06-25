Katie Price Says Gareth Gates 'Ghosted' Her After She Took His Virginity — and Wonders If He Was 'The One That Got Away'

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Price recently reflected on her brief fling with Gareth Gates, wondering if he was “the one that got away.” The former glamour model had a short-lived romance with the singer when she was 21 and six months pregnant with her son Harvey Price. The pop star was 17 at the time. Speaking at the launch event of her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, she revealed that things ended abruptly between them at the time as Gates ghosted her, per Daily Mail. Now, years after their split, the 48-year-old said she has finally learned the reason why.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katie Price stated that Gareth Gates was 'the one that got away.'

"Imagine meeting someone 25 years ago, and then they sort of ghost you. You don't know why, and then you go forward 25 years, and then you get the answers," Price said at the event. She continued that at the time, Gates thought she had leaked the story of their romance to the media, which she insisted she didn't do. According to Price, the pop star was speechless when he realized that she didn't sell their relationship to the media. "The shock on his face and the shock on mine – everyone was like, 'you and Gareth, that was the one that got away!'" she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Price Claimed She Took Gareth Gates' Virginity

Source: MEGA Katie Price claimed that she took Gareth Gates' virginity during their brief fling.

This is not the first time the businesswoman has shared tidbits of her romance with Gates. She previously discussed their fling during her appearance on the "Anything Goes with James English" podcast in 2024. "I took his virginity when I was six months pregnant," Price told the host. When English shook his head in shock, Price doubled down with, "What? You're asking me. What you looking at, because I was pregnant? Just because I'm pregnant, don't say I can't have a boyfriend," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gareth Gates Initially Denied His and Katie Price's Relationship

Source: MEGA Gareth Gates will appear on Katie Price's unfiltered documentary about her life.

Gates appears alongside Price's other exes on the documentary, which is expected to offer an unfiltered look into the media personality's life so far. He is reported to have shared his side of the story and discussed what ultimately went wrong in their relationship. Interestingly, when the story first made it to the press, the then-17-year-old was quick to deny his links to the former UK model. He later confirmed the secret relationship in 2014 while appearing on the ITV reality series The Big Reunion. "We saw each other for three or four months, and it was fun. She is a really lovely, lovely girl," the songwriter stated.

Source: MEGA Gareth Gates said denying his relationship with Katie Price intensified the public scrutiny at the time.