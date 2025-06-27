KATSEYE's Sophia and Manon Reveal Where They Stand With Dream Academy Contestants Amid 'Beautiful Chaos' Album Release
KATSEYE is far from out of "touch" with their Dream Academy friends.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about their Invisalign partnership and Beautiful Chaos album release, Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza spilled on whether they keep in touch with the girls who did not debut after the Netflix show.
"A lot of us are still very close with past contestants. It’s beautiful and exciting to see many of them flourishing on their own paths," Laforteza gushed. "We just can’t help but be proud and support them endlessly."
Bannerman agreed that even though the experience on Pop Star Academy was "intense," she will "cherish what it taught [her] and wish[es] all the girls the best."
KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel was recently spotted hanging out with past contestants Emily Kelavos and Adéla Jergova at a Pride celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. The trio was joined by Lara Raj on April 24 for an evening out.
KATSEYE's 'Beautiful Chaos' Album
The girls of KATSEYE may still see their Netflix friends, but their main focus lies on their EP Beautiful Chaos, which dropped on Friday, June 27.
"It feels like such an honest reflection of who we are in this moment," Bannerman expressed. "This time around, we had more creative input. We really got to explore the sounds, stories, and styles that speak to each of us personally. It made the whole process not just meaningful, but genuinely fun."
According to Laforteza, the new tracks are a departure from their SIS (Soft is Strong) era and unleash a brand new side the fans haven't seen. Among the latest songs is "Gabriela," a Latin-forward pop tune featuring a bridge sung entirely in Spanish by Daniela Avanzini. As a global girl group, they believe this is only the beginning of incorporating their cultures into their music.
"Coming out with 'Gabriela' was a chance to showcase the cultural diversity of our group," Laforteza explained of her girl squad, which also includes Yoonchae Jeung. "Daniela was able to share her culture with not only us but our fans. It’s been such a beautiful journey working on the song as well because Daniela has been giving us Latin dance lessons and helping us learn new Spanish words as well."
KATSEYE's Downtime Activities and Dream Artist Collabs
- Camille Kostek Admits She Wasn't 'Sure' If She Was Going To Get Called Back For 'SI Swimsuit' This Year: 'You're On Pins & Needles'
- Batsheva Haart Admits Her Family Is Still A 'Big, Strong' Unit After Filming 'My Unorthodox Life': 'We Hang Out All The Time'
- Alison Sweeney Is 'So Happy' With Her Life and Career at 48 Years Old: 'I'm So Proud at the Things I'm Achieving'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from Spanish lessons, Bannerman spends her downtime resting.
"With our busy schedule, we savor our off days and try to just regenerate. But I also like to meet up with my friends or get creative and work on my own things," she said.
Laforteza, on the other hand, likes to stay busy.
"A lot of us love to watch shows, get massages or hang with friends outside of KATSEYE," she expressed. "I love to do karaoke on my own for at least one and a half to two hours whenever I get the chance. It’s my way of keeping in touch with the fun of singing and how it feels as a hobby."
As they launch new music, the girls are eager to explore the potential for artist collaborations. Bannerman dreams of working with A$AP Rocky, while Laforteza wants Charli XCX, Ariana Grande or Pharrell Williams on a track.
KATSEYE's Invisalign Collaboration
In the meantime, self-care is a top priority, which includes taking care of their teeth using Invisalign.
"I’ve been wanting to do Invisalign for such a long time now because I find the concept of clear aligners amazing," Bannerman quipped. "As a performer, a good smile is very important to me."
Laforteza had already been using Invisalign before KATSEYE launched their partnership, so the collaboration was an "immediate yes" for her.
"It’s given me so much confidence and has allowed me to smile even bigger," she exclaimed. "Personality-wise, you’ll always catch me smiling and laughing out loud. Knowing that my Invisalign aligners are keeping my smile straight, it’s something I’ll never be ashamed of."