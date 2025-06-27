KATSEYE's Sophia and Manon Reveal Where They Stand With Dream Academy Contestants Amid 'Beautiful Chaos' Album Release

In an exclusive interview with OK! about their Invisalign partnership and Beautiful Chaos album release, Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza spilled on whether they keep in touch with the girls who did not debut after the Netflix show.

KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel was recently spotted hanging out with past contestants Emily Kelavos and Adéla Jergova at a Pride celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. The trio was joined by Lara Raj on April 24 for an evening out.

Bannerman agreed that even though the experience on Pop Star Academy was "intense," she will "cherish what it taught [her] and wish[es] all the girls the best."

"A lot of us are still very close with past contestants. It’s beautiful and exciting to see many of them flourishing on their own paths," Laforteza gushed. "We just can’t help but be proud and support them endlessly."

The girls of KATSEYE may still see their Netflix friends, but their main focus lies on their EP Beautiful Chaos, which dropped on Friday, June 27.

"It feels like such an honest reflection of who we are in this moment," Bannerman expressed. "This time around, we had more creative input. We really got to explore the sounds, stories, and styles that speak to each of us personally. It made the whole process not just meaningful, but genuinely fun."

According to Laforteza, the new tracks are a departure from their SIS (Soft is Strong) era and unleash a brand new side the fans haven't seen. Among the latest songs is "Gabriela," a Latin-forward pop tune featuring a bridge sung entirely in Spanish by Daniela Avanzini. As a global girl group, they believe this is only the beginning of incorporating their cultures into their music.

"Coming out with 'Gabriela' was a chance to showcase the cultural diversity of our group," Laforteza explained of her girl squad, which also includes Yoonchae Jeung. "Daniela was able to share her culture with not only us but our fans. It’s been such a beautiful journey working on the song as well because Daniela has been giving us Latin dance lessons and helping us learn new Spanish words as well."