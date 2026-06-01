Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Makes Rare Admission About Their Longtime Romance

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It is easy loving Keanu Reeves, his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant admitted in a new interview. When asked if he was easy to love, Grant agreed, emphatically telling People, "Yes!" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles at the 2026 MOCA Gala on Saturday, May 30.

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Alexandra Grant Admitted Her Work has Become 'Happier'

Source: MEGA Alexandra Grant said her 'paintings become happier' with his presence.

The couple has known each other since 2009, and Grant, 53, feels he has made an impact on her work as a visual artist. "I would say that all painting is autobiographical, even though maybe even in abstraction it doesn't look like there's a big narrative, but I would definitely say that my paintings become happier,” she told the outlet. "It's undeniable. I have to admit that.” Reeves, 61, isn't sure if the relationship has changed his work as an actor. "I don't know if it has,” he confessed at the gala.

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Source: MEGA Alexandra Grant said she has lived with the characters Keanu Reeves has portrayed, including John Wick and Neo.

It's not the first time in recent days that she has opened up about their romance. During the Thursday, May 28, launch event for her new wine brand, LOVE Wine, L.A., Grant talked about how they separate work and studio time. "Every project has its own autonomy, its own team, it has its own sort of rules, and it has a beginning, middle and end," she told People. "We both are people who do projects, and I've lived with John Wick, I've lived with Neo. When he's in a character, for example, I have so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project, right?" She continued, "And I think the same goes for painting. When I'm in painter mode, I am in it. I'm fully in it, and it's not playing a character, but it is performing, you know, painting really is a form of performance too.”

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Alexandra Grant Says Keanu Reeves 'Makes Me Sweat'

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Source: MEGA Alexandra Grant attributes their success to listening, talking and respect.

Grant admits they give each other space to excel in their respective professions. "He's always so appreciative, so he's always cautious, I think, with feedback, and I would say the same," she said. She continued, "You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake. Just talking about my love makes me sweat." They use each other as sounding boards when needed. "I would say that there is all the listening in the world," she said. "That we know that we could talk about any problem or challenge or creative idea and talk about it forever if that is needed, and also respect the individual need to dive deep and have a process that's maybe quiet or in another collaboration."

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Alexandra Grant Confronted Wedding Rumors

Source: MEGA In September 2025, Alexandra Grant admitted she did not marry Keanu Reeves, despite rumors they had tied the knot.

The couple was rumored to have wed but Grant took to social media to set the record straight in September 2025. "This is a real photo," Grant wrote on Instagram. "Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!) We're at Roden Crater." She continued, "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!"

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Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Relationship History

Source: MEGA The couple's relationship dates back to 2009.