Keanu Reeves Demands 'John Wick 5' Script Match His Age as He Prepares for $35 Million Payday: 'There's No Faking This'
Keanu Reeves is ready for another round in the John Wick franchise, but this time, he's demanding that the script reflects his aging body. The action star, 60, knows he has pushed his limits throughout his martial arts-heavy career.
The grueling work will pay off — Reeves stands to make a staggering $35 million for the upcoming fifth installment.
"What's happening with John Wick right now is the slow walk-up that goes along with any Keanu Reeves movie these days," the insider told a news outlet.
"The script is being written and Keanu is being perfectly honest about what he's willing and not willing to do stunt-wise. There's no faking this. He's being totally honest about what he can and can't do, and he has put his body through h--- for these movies," the insider shared.
In the past decade, the Speed star has raked in an estimated $22 million from the franchise, with the majority coming from John Wick 4, which netted him about $15 million. As he gears up for the next film, the source noted that the payday only grows.
"He feels he's earned every penny for what he's put himself through," the insider added.
"It's a work in progress, and it's what you get when you agree to pay Keanu $35 million for a giant action sequel," the source continued. "He's going to do everything and anything he possibly can to make this work, but he's in his sixties now and everybody has their limits."
While Reeves took a more conservative approach, A-list stunt king Tom Cruise continued to defy age. At 62, the Mission: Impossible star refused to back down, despite his injuries sustained over the years.
- Keanu Reeves Rocks Corduroy Suit To Attend 'John Wick 4' Premiere Solo: Photos
- Keanu Reeves Is In A Really Good Place Amid Romance With Alexandra Grant & Revived Career, Pals 'Haven't Seen Him This Content In Years': Source
- Sandra Bullock 'Looking Forward' to Spending More Time With Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: 'She Speaks Very Highly of Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Family, friends and colleagues are telling him to hang it up, that there's nothing to prove," a separate source told In Touch. "But Tom says part of the fun of filmmaking for him is doing his own stunts and he's not giving that up."
Even with a more mindful strategy, Reeves remained on board with Cruise's philosophy — it's not quite time to hang it all up yet.
"What's amazing is how much foresight Keanu has had when it comes to this franchise," the insider explained. "He agreed to make the first movie back in 2014 for around $2 million, as long as he got a huge raise in the event of sequels. It was basically an indie movie, and Keanu loves betting on himself. Cut to 10 years later and he has made a mountain of money from this character."
"The Wick franchise was a genius financial move that paid off in spades," the insider added. "Keanu isn't giving up on that world anytime soon, but he needs the writing to reflect his age and his limitations so he has a chance of surpassing them, which he always does!"