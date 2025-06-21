Keanu Reeves Demands 'John Wick 5' Script Match His Age as He Prepares for $35 Million Payday: 'There's No Faking This'

Keanu Reeves is ready for another round in the John Wick franchise, but this time, he's demanding that the script reflects his aging body. The action star, 60, knows he has pushed his limits throughout his martial arts-heavy career.

The grueling work will pay off — Reeves stands to make a staggering $35 million for the upcoming fifth installment.

"What's happening with John Wick right now is the slow walk-up that goes along with any Keanu Reeves movie these days," the insider told a news outlet.