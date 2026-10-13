Keesh Deesh Reveals the Secret Behind Dollar Diva's 500K+ Community: 'People Want to Feel Like Someone Is Looking Out for Them'

The Dollar Diva founder has turned her love of saving into a massive shopping community, building a loyal following around curated deals, smart shopping and a sense of community.

Keesh Deesh has built an online empire, but she still gets excited about finding a really good deal.

The entrepreneur, wife and mom is the woman behind Dollar Diva, the rapidly growing shopping community where more than 500,000 members discover curated discounts across fashion, beauty, home, technology, shoes and more.

Despite the platform's impressive growth, Deesh has kept the heart of the business surprisingly simple.

"People want to feel like someone is looking out for them," she shares. "Yes, they want the deal, but they also want to trust where it came from."

For Deesh, Dollar Diva began with a philosophy she was already living in her own life.

"As a wife and a mom, I understood that having a budget does not mean you stop wanting nice things," she explains. "You still want your children to have things. You still want to enjoy yourself. You still want to shop. I just became really good at finding ways to do it smarter."

That practical approach quickly resonated with other women.

But as Dollar Diva's audience expanded, Deesh realized the community was becoming about more than shopping.

"I would see women helping each other, answering questions, sharing things they found and celebrating when somebody got an amazing price," she recalls. "That is when I knew this was bigger than me just posting deals."