Keesh Deesh Reveals the Secret Behind Dollar Diva's 500K+ Community: 'People Want to Feel Like Someone Is Looking Out for Them'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:12 a.m. ET
The Dollar Diva founder has turned her love of saving into a massive shopping community, building a loyal following around curated deals, smart shopping and a sense of community.
Keesh Deesh has built an online empire, but she still gets excited about finding a really good deal.
The entrepreneur, wife and mom is the woman behind Dollar Diva, the rapidly growing shopping community where more than 500,000 members discover curated discounts across fashion, beauty, home, technology, shoes and more.
Despite the platform's impressive growth, Deesh has kept the heart of the business surprisingly simple.
"People want to feel like someone is looking out for them," she shares. "Yes, they want the deal, but they also want to trust where it came from."
For Deesh, Dollar Diva began with a philosophy she was already living in her own life.
"As a wife and a mom, I understood that having a budget does not mean you stop wanting nice things," she explains. "You still want your children to have things. You still want to enjoy yourself. You still want to shop. I just became really good at finding ways to do it smarter."
That practical approach quickly resonated with other women.
But as Dollar Diva's audience expanded, Deesh realized the community was becoming about more than shopping.
"I would see women helping each other, answering questions, sharing things they found and celebrating when somebody got an amazing price," she recalls. "That is when I knew this was bigger than me just posting deals."
Keesh Deesh Says Trust Comes Before Everything Else
With thousands of products and promotions appearing online every day, Deesh believes her relationship with her community depends on being selective.
"I do not think people need more noise," she says. "There is already too much online. They need somebody to narrow it down."
That trust has followed Dollar Diva onto its dedicated mobile app, which features exclusive posts, discounts, giveaways and opportunities for members to engage directly with the community. The app currently boasts a 4.9 rating from approximately 1,200 U.S. App Store ratings.
"When people download an app because they want to keep hearing from you, that means something to me," Deesh admits. "I do not take that loyalty lightly."
Her Children Have Had a Front-Row Seat
Keesh's children have also had a front-row seat to the growth of Dollar Diva, something she hopes will shape the way they think about work, ambition and what is possible.
"I want them to understand that things do not just appear," she says. "They see the finished website or the app, but I want them to understand all the work, mistakes and decisions behind it."
She adds, "If they grow up believing they can create something of their own, that would make me very proud."
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Success Has Not Changed Her Shopping Habits
So has becoming the woman behind a 500K+ shopping community made Deesh more willing to splurge?
Not exactly.
"I still hate paying full price," she jokes. "That part of me is not going anywhere."
She adds, "I think there is something fun about knowing you got a great price. It feels like you won a little bit."
And while Dollar Diva continues to evolve, Deesh says maintaining that feeling is non-negotiable.
"I want us to grow, but I never want somebody to come into Dollar Diva and feel like they are just a number," she says. "Community is why we got here."
As for what she hopes members ultimately take away from the brand?
"I want women to feel like they can enjoy their lives and still be smart with their money," she shares. "Those two things can exist together."