Keir Starmer Chokes Up as He Announces Resignation as U.K. Prime Minister, Vows to Focus on the 'Most Important Job’

During his speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer appeared to hold back tears as he spoke about stepping away from office and focusing on what he called the "most important job" — being the best husband and father he can be.

On June 22, after alleged turbulent internal party politics, the former Prime Minister announced he would step down as the leader of the Labour Party.

Addressing the reporters, Starmer said he had listened to the concerns raised within his party and was prepared to accept their verdict with dignity. He said, "I know the question being asked now is not who is best placed to change the Labour Party... the question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election."

"I have heard the answer… and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have made has been about putting the country I love first. I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he continued.