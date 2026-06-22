Keir Starmer Chokes Up as He Announces Resignation as U.K. Prime Minister, Vows to Focus on the 'Most Important Job’
June 22 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Keir Starmer choked up as he officially resigned as the U.K.'s Prime Minister.
During his speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer appeared to hold back tears as he spoke about stepping away from office and focusing on what he called the "most important job" — being the best husband and father he can be.
Keir Starmer Said He Gracefully Agreed to His Party's Demands
On June 22, after alleged turbulent internal party politics, the former Prime Minister announced he would step down as the leader of the Labour Party.
Addressing the reporters, Starmer said he had listened to the concerns raised within his party and was prepared to accept their verdict with dignity. He said, "I know the question being asked now is not who is best placed to change the Labour Party... the question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election."
"I have heard the answer… and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have made has been about putting the country I love first. I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he continued.
Keir Starmer Said He Would Do the Next Important Job
The politician was visibly holding back tears when he told reporters what he would be going back to doing.
"Being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and my joy," he concluded.
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Keir Starmer's Resignation Came After Andy Burnham's Win
The sudden downfall of Starmer's leadership came from the win of his rival Andy Burnham. His recent wins reportedly have made him the frontrunner in the upcoming elections.
Starmer had been struggling with local election results and his slumping poll numbers. In addition, his frequent policy shifts did little to improve his standing. However, despite leading the Labour Party to victory in 2024, his tenure came to an end just two years later.
Donald Trump Reflected on Keir Harmer's Tenure
President of the United States Donald Trump gave his two cents on Truth Social. He wrote that the politician had "failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"