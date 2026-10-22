Keira Knightley Has Awkward Moment After Forgetting She Starred in a Movie With 'Bridgerton' Hunk Luke Thompson: Watch
Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Keira Knightley had a pretty awkward moment after Luke Thompson had to remind her they were once in a movie together — which she had totally forgotten about.
The two actors shared the hilarious moment during a new TV interview as they promote their West End play together.
Keira Knightley Totally Forgot She Was in a Movie With Luke Thompson
Appearing on British talk show This Morning, Knightley and Thompson were asked whether they'd worked together before, to which the Pirates of the Caribbean star confidently replied, "No."
But the Bridgerton actor politely said in the background, "Well..."
He then cheekily added, "Remember Misbehaviour?"
Knightley immediately realized her mistake and said, "Oh no, you were in Misbehaviour! We have worked with each other!"
Why Keira Knightley Didn't Remember Luke Thompson
With that said, Knightley does have a couple of good excuses for not remembering the Netflix heartthrob.
"But that wasn’t fair, we didn’t really," she said. "And I was early days pregnant so I don’t remember anything about that film. And he suddenly was like, 'You know we’ve worked together before?' I was like, 'Really?'"
Thompson explained, "We were in the same film, on different days."
Knightley added, "Different days. And, again, I was under three months pregnant so basically just vomiting everywhere. I don’t remember anyone on that film at all."
The Love Actually actress shares children Edie, 11, and Delilah, 7, with husband James Righton.
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About the Film 'Misbehaviour'
Misbehaviour is a 2020 movie starring Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley and Greg Kinnear.
Thompson only had a small role in what is quite an extensive cast — even famous people like Suki Waterhouse, Emma D'Arcy and Rhys Ifans had small parts in the film.
Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson Are in a New Play Together
Knightley and Thompson were paired up on This Morning because they're costarring in a new play on London's West End, titled The Lives of Others, which runs from late October through January 9 at the Adelphi Theatre.
The play also stars Stephen Dillane and was adapted from the film by theater legend Robert Icke, who is also directing the show.
It is based on the 2006 German movie of the same name and tells the story of a cultured couple who are being monitored by a Stasi spy in 1980s East Germany.