or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keira Knightley
OK LogoNEWS

Keira Knightley Has Awkward Moment After Forgetting She Starred in a Movie With 'Bridgerton' Hunk Luke Thompson: Watch

Split of Keira Knightley; Luke Thompson.
Source: © 2008 JOE MARTINEZ/PICTURELUX / MEGA; ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Keira Knightley had an awkward moment with Luke Thompson.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Keira Knightley had a pretty awkward moment after Luke Thompson had to remind her they were once in a movie together — which she had totally forgotten about.

The two actors shared the hilarious moment during a new TV interview as they promote their West End play together.

Article continues below advertisement

Keira Knightley Totally Forgot She Was in a Movie With Luke Thompson

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Keira Knightley forgot Luke Thompson was in a movie with her.
Source: @THISMORNING/INSTAGRAM

Keira Knightley forgot Luke Thompson was in a movie with her.

Appearing on British talk show This Morning, Knightley and Thompson were asked whether they'd worked together before, to which the Pirates of the Caribbean star confidently replied, "No."

But the Bridgerton actor politely said in the background, "Well..."

He then cheekily added, "Remember Misbehaviour?"

Knightley immediately realized her mistake and said, "Oh no, you were in Misbehaviour! We have worked with each other!"

Article continues below advertisement

Why Keira Knightley Didn't Remember Luke Thompson

Photo of Keira Knightley had good excuses for not remembering.
Source: @THISMORNING/INSTAGRAM

Keira Knightley had a good excuse for not remembering.

With that said, Knightley does have a couple of good excuses for not remembering the Netflix heartthrob.

"But that wasn’t fair, we didn’t really," she said. "And I was early days pregnant so I don’t remember anything about that film. And he suddenly was like, 'You know we’ve worked together before?' I was like, 'Really?'"

Thompson explained, "We were in the same film, on different days."

Knightley added, "Different days. And, again, I was under three months pregnant so basically just vomiting everywhere. I don’t remember anyone on that film at all."

The Love Actually actress shares children Edie, 11, and Delilah, 7, with husband James Righton.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @THISMORNING/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
Keira Knightley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

About the Film 'Misbehaviour'

Photo of Keira Knightly starred in 'Misbehaviour.'
Source: PATHE UK/YOUTUBE

Keira Knightly starred in 'Misbehaviour.'

Misbehaviour is a 2020 movie starring Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley and Greg Kinnear.

Thompson only had a small role in what is quite an extensive cast — even famous people like Suki Waterhouse, Emma D'Arcy and Rhys Ifans had small parts in the film.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: PATHE UK/YOUTUBE

Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson Are in a New Play Together

Photo of Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson are in a West End play together.
Source: © 2008 JOE MARTINEZ/PICTURELUX / MEGA; FRED DUVAL/MEGA

Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson are in a West End play together.

Knightley and Thompson were paired up on This Morning because they're costarring in a new play on London's West End, titled The Lives of Others, which runs from late October through January 9 at the Adelphi Theatre.

The play also stars Stephen Dillane and was adapted from the film by theater legend Robert Icke, who is also directing the show.

It is based on the 2006 German movie of the same name and tells the story of a cultured couple who are being monitored by a Stasi spy in 1980s East Germany.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.