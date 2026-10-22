Keira Knightley Has Awkward Moment After Forgetting She Starred in a Movie With 'Bridgerton' Hunk Luke Thompson: Watch

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Keira Knightley had a pretty awkward moment after Luke Thompson had to remind her they were once in a movie together — which she had totally forgotten about. The two actors shared the hilarious moment during a new TV interview as they promote their West End play together.

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Keira Knightley Totally Forgot She Was in a Movie With Luke Thompson

Source: @THISMORNING/INSTAGRAM Keira Knightley forgot Luke Thompson was in a movie with her.

Appearing on British talk show This Morning, Knightley and Thompson were asked whether they'd worked together before, to which the Pirates of the Caribbean star confidently replied, "No." But the Bridgerton actor politely said in the background, "Well..." He then cheekily added, "Remember Misbehaviour?" Knightley immediately realized her mistake and said, "Oh no, you were in Misbehaviour! We have worked with each other!"

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Why Keira Knightley Didn't Remember Luke Thompson

Source: @THISMORNING/INSTAGRAM Keira Knightley had a good excuse for not remembering.

With that said, Knightley does have a couple of good excuses for not remembering the Netflix heartthrob. "But that wasn’t fair, we didn’t really," she said. "And I was early days pregnant so I don’t remember anything about that film. And he suddenly was like, 'You know we’ve worked together before?' I was like, 'Really?'" Thompson explained, "We were in the same film, on different days." Knightley added, "Different days. And, again, I was under three months pregnant so basically just vomiting everywhere. I don’t remember anyone on that film at all." The Love Actually actress shares children Edie, 11, and Delilah, 7, with husband James Righton.

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About the Film 'Misbehaviour'

Source: PATHE UK/YOUTUBE Keira Knightly starred in 'Misbehaviour.'

Misbehaviour is a 2020 movie starring Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley and Greg Kinnear. Thompson only had a small role in what is quite an extensive cast — even famous people like Suki Waterhouse, Emma D'Arcy and Rhys Ifans had small parts in the film.

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Source: PATHE UK/YOUTUBE

Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson Are in a New Play Together

Source: © 2008 JOE MARTINEZ/PICTURELUX / MEGA; FRED DUVAL/MEGA Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson are in a West End play together.