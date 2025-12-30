Keira Knightley 'Trained' Husband James Righton to Ditch His 'Very Bizarre' Food Preferences: 'All He Ate Was Cheese on Toast'

Article continues below advertisement

Keira Knightley whipped husband James Righton into shape during their early years together. On the December 17 episode of the “Dish Podcast,” the actress, 40, exposed her man’s strange food preferences and how she helped him develop a taste for the finer things. When the duo first started dating, the musician, 42, “just couldn’t cook.”

Source: Dish Podcast/YouTube Keira Knightley appeared on the 'Dish Podcast.'

“All he ate was cheese on toast,” Knightley admitted. “I was like, ‘This is not good enough. This is not going to work.’ He wouldn’t even go out for dinner. He didn’t understand going to restaurants. He was very bizarre.”

Source: Dish Podcast/YouTube Keira Knightley said James Righton 'just couldn't cook' when they first met.

Eventually, she encouraged her now-husband to develop a more mature palette. “My oldest friend, who’s called Charlie, who’s a proper old school bon viveur, we basically trained him,” the Love Actually star explained. “We took him out to restaurants and he wouldn’t try anything. He was like a child. He used to shut his eyes and we’d be like, ‘Try it! Try it!’ And he’d be like, ‘Yeah, OK, it’s nice, it’s nice.’”

James Righton Is Now 'Obsessed' With Cooking

Source: MEGA Keira Knightley and James Righton have been married since 2013.

Righton, who cooked this year’s Christmas dinner for their family, now loves to spend time in the kitchen. “We created a monster,” Knightley confirmed. “He’s obsessed…he loves, loves, loves it. I used to cook and used to really enjoy it, but can’t say I was ever very good at it. I get very distracted. I’ll have a chat right at the moment that everything’s ready and everything burns. Whereas he’s got one of those brains that is … he loves it, he’s methodical, he does it all. It just got to the point where it was always just disappointing when I cooked, and it was always really good when he cooked.”

Keira Knightley Reflects on Early Dating Years With James Righton

Source: Dish Podcast/YouTube Keira Knightley and James Righton share two daughters.

The couple has been married since 2013 and share two daughters, Edie, 10, and Delilah, 6. During an August 2024 podcast appearance, the Pride & Prejudice alum explained another one of the rocker’s food preferences from when they first started dating in 2011. "I knew that it was serious when he very seriously turned around to me and said, 'You know, if you want to keep mayonnaise in the fridge, you can,'" Knightley recalled. "And I was like, wow." "You knew I was the one," Righton noted.

Source: Dish Podcast/YouTube Keira Knightley and James Righton met in 2011.