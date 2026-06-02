'How Did You Get Up There?': Keke Palmer Caught Off-Guard as Son, 3, Climbs Onto Kitchen Counter Mid-Interview — Watch

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Keke Palmer was discussing old-school sitcoms during an on-camera interview when she noticed her son, Leodis, 3, climbing on the kitchen counter. While giving Architectural Digest a tour of her home, she turned around, stunned, asking, "How the h--- did you get up there by yourself?" "Dang, you good," she admitted to her only child. "That's crazy! You climbed?"

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Source: @Architectural Digest/Youtube Keke Palmer's son, Leodis, shared his love for 'leche' during the interview.

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Leodis smiled and replied, "I'm eating cereal," motioning to the countertop cereal container. "He's getting so big. It's getting so hard to know how he's able to do all of this stuff," admitted Palmer, 32. "He has his cereal at this point," she said while rolling her eyes as he stuck his hand in the jar. "Nobody else is gonna be able to eat that."

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Keke Palmer's Son Leodis Changed His Mind About 'Leche'

Source: @Architectural Digest/Youtube Leodis stuck his hand in the cereal jar.

"Leo loves milk," Palmer said. "What do you want, do you want your leche?" "No, I'm done drinking leche," he replied, saying the word in Spanish. "Yeah, he loves leche," the mom-of-one shared. "He calls it leche instead of milk."

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Keke Palmer's Son Leodis Sassed Back

Source: MEGA;@Architectural Digest/Youtube Leodis was done with the camera crew at his home.

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The mother-son duo moved to another part of the kitchen when her tot uttered, "I was sleeping." "You were sleeping?" Palmer asked. "Are you happy that the people are at the house?" "Uml no," Leodis responded matter-of-factly. "You want them to leave?" she asked as he cutely turned around.

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Fans Related to Keke Palmer's Predicament

Source: MEGA Fans related to Keke Palmer's life as a mom during the kitchen moments with Leodis.

The actress' fans who are also parents found the clip all too relatable. One commenter wrote, "Being a mom to a toddler is a whole new experience. They keep bringing new things every day." "Keke’s pure panic followed by immediate amazement is the universal toddler mom experience. They really wake up every single day with brand new physical abilities they didn't have the night before," noted a second person, while a third posted, "She couldn’t believe what she was seeing." A fourth wrote, "The way she went from interviewer to mom mode in 0.2 seconds is so real — lol."

Keke Palmer Compared Her Home to 'Full House'

Source: MEGA Keke Palmer compared her home life to that of classic sitcom 'Full House.'