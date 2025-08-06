NEWS Kelley Mack's Cause of Death: Inside Her Brave Battle With Rare Glioma Cancer Source: MEGA Kelley Mack shocked fans with her death at just 33 years old. Many are looking for answers about her cause of death and glioma, the rare cancer she battled. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Kelley Mack, known for her roles on hit franchises like The Walking Dead and 9-1-1, shocked fans when she died at the age of 33. Fans are curious to know the young actress’ cause of death and the health issues she suffered leading to her passing, including a battle with glioma, a rare form of cancer.

What Was Kelley Mack’s Cause of Death?

Source: MEGA Kelley Mack died on August 2, 2025.

Mack died on August 2, succumbing to her battle with glioma of the central nervous system.

What Is Glioma?

Source: MEGA Kelley Mack suffered from glioma, a rare form of cancer.

Glioma is a type of tumor that begins in the brain or spinal cord, forming from a cluster of abnormal cells, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can vary depending on the tumor’s location and which areas of the brain or spinal cord are impacted. Survival rates vary. The earlier patients are diagnosed and treated, the higher the chances for survival.

Kelley Mack Battled Rare Glioma Cancer

Source: MEGA Kelley Mack revealed her cancer battle in January 2025.

Mack revealed her battle with the rare cancer in January. “In September, I moved into a new apartment with my boyfriend, Logan. For a month after that, I had persistent lower back pain and thought I slipped a disc,” the Walking Dead alum shared via Instagram. “A few weeks later, I had neuropathic itching in my right quad. And then, the shooting pains in my legs and back began, which resulted in me having to sleep in a recliner for a month because laying down was too painful. On Thanksgiving Eve, I had emergency MRIs done at the hospital, which revealed an abnormal mass in my spinal cord.” Mack explained that scans confirmed she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma. “Due to the biopsy surgery on my spinal cord, I have lost the use of my right leg and most of my left leg, so I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair,” she wrote. “I am so thankful for the support everyone has given me throughout my acting career I love so much, which will also be somewhat paused for a little while as I undergo radiation treatment in Cincinnati, where my family is located.”

Kelley Mach Shared Health Update in March 2025

Source: @itskelleymack/Instagram Kelley Mack shared a health update in March.