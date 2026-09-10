Kelly Osbourne Says She's Shocked by Mom Sharon's Support for Tommy Robinson's Far-Right Rally and Anti-Immigration Comments

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Kelly Osbourne made clear she does not endorse her mother's far-right views. The 41-year-old daughter of Sharon Osbourne was asked by Attitude Magazine about her mother's support of far-right activist Tommy Robinson at a red carpet event on September 8. "I don’t agree. I don’t agree with my mum, no," she said.

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@attitudemag @Kelly Osbourne addresses mum SharonOsbourne’s far right views: "I don't agree with my mum...I love my mum, but I have to understand she's entitled to her own opinions." Speaking to Attitude at the ntas, Ozzy Osbourne's daughter also expressed her love for the LGBTQ+ community: "I wouldn't be me without them. They're the only community that has accepted me no matter what." Commenting on Sharon's views on trans identities, she added: "I don't know if my mum knows enough trans people to make a judgement." ♬ original sound - Attitude Magazine Source: @ATTITUDEMAG / TIKTOK Kelly Osbourne spoke about her mom on the red carpet.

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Sharon's Surprising Support for Tommy Robinson

Source: MEGA Sharon drew controversy for supporting Tommy Robinson.

Sharon, the 73-year-old widow of Ozzy Osbourne, has expressed her support for Tommy on social media. The 43-year-old is a far-right activist in the UK known for staunch anti-Islam, anti-immigration views. He co-founded the Islamophobic English Defence League in 2009. In April, Sharon commented on one of the activist's Instagram posts hyping up his far-right "Unite the Kingdom" rally in the U.K. that took place in May. "See you at the march," she wrote. The comment got her dropped by UK homelessness charity Centrepoint. "This sort of event does not align with our values," the charity wrote in its announcement cutting ties with Sharon. "Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion."

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'It's Really Hard When it Comes to Politics'

Source: MEGA Kelly spoke about her mother's political views.

Kelly admitted it was tough reckoning her love for her mother with her political views. "That’s one thing that I can say that I don’t agree with her on," she said. "It’s hard, cause I love my mum, but I also have to understand she’s entitled to her own opinions as well. And it’s really hard when it comes to politics and things like that, but that’s not for me.” Kelly has engaged in LGBTQ+ activism through her life. In 2010, both she and her mother joined Cyndi Lauper in a charity effort to raise awareness for issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

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Kelly Reaffirms Her Support for the LGBTQ+ Community

Source: MEGA Kelly expressed her appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community.

Kelly spoke about her appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community to Attitude Magazine. "The LGBTQ+ community is everything to me,” she said. “I wouldn’t be me without them. They’re the only community that has always accepted me no matter what. They taught me how to be myself, fearless, and to truly believe that I can be whatever I want to be.” She added: “It was the drag queens that taught me how to do makeup. It was the trans community that taught me about bravery. It was RuPaul’s Drag Race that taught me how to stand like a lady.”

Sharon's Past Controversial Statements

Source: MEGA Sharon insisted she was not racist in 2021.