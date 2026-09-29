COUPLES Kelly Ripa Claims Mark Consuelos 'Doesn't Pay Attention' to Her 'Ever' After He Questioned Something She's Done a 'Million Times' During 'Live' Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa claimed Mark Consuelos never pays attention to her. Olivia Callanan Sept. 29 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa offered a glimpse into her life with husband Mark Consuelos, revealing just how little attention he sometimes pays to what she’s doing, even when they're side by side. During the Tuesday, September 29, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, which she co-hosts with Consuelos, they discussed the topic of knitting on a plane during the popular "Stump Mark" segment of the morning show. Consuelos competed against Robin Nicholson from Rochester Hills, Mich., who presented two statements about herself, and he had to determine which one was true and which was false. She claimed: "I won a signed Detroit Lions helmet" and "I make crochet gifts for flight attendants."

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'So You Do It During the Flight?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos questioned the caller during a game of 'Stump Mark.'

"Oh! What kind of things do you crochet for flight attendants?" Consuelos began. Nicholson replied, "Like cotton dishcloths or facecloths." The Riverdale alum continued, "Okay, and do you do this on every flight you go on?" "Yes," she replied, "I like to keep my hands busy." Ripa jumped in, "So you do it during the flight?" she asked. "Yes, I do," Nicholson replied. "How long does it take you to do one?" Consuelos continued before she replied, "45 minutes."

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'I've Taken Knitting Needles on an Airplane'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa shared she has brought 'knitting needles' on the plane.

The trio briefly discussed the Detroit Lions' helmet before coming back to the crocheting. "What kind of, for your crochet stuff, what kind of like tools do you need for that, or instruments?" asked Consuelos. "It's a crochet needle." Nicholson shared as he rolled his eyes. His wife proclaimed, "It is!" Before the caller clarified, "Oh, I'm sorry. It's a hook. It's a hook." "I've taken knitting needles on an airplane," the Hope & Faith actress told her husband.

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'You've Taken Knitting Needles on the Plane?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos could not believe that 'knitting needles' are allowed on an airplane.

Consuelos, who clearly did not remember when, said, "You've taken knitting needles on the plane, and they haven't tackled you?" "Not yet," quipped Ripa, as Consuelos surprisingly replied, "Really?" He continued, "Huh. I can't even take, like, nail clippers on the plane." Consuelos then called in the help of his friend Albert, who claimed that the statement about crocheting for flight attendants is true. The father-of-three took his word for it. "All right, I'm gonna agree with Albert. I'm gonna say you make these crochet gifts for flight attendants," he said.

'He Doesn't Pay Attention to What I'm Doing'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa confessed she has knitted on the plane next to Mark Consuelos 'a million times.'