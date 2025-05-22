or
Hottie Alert! Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Goes Pantsless in Steamy Photoshoot

Photo of Lola Consuelos.
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Looking good, Lola Consuelos!

By:

May 22 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Lola Consuelos might be the daughter of two A-list stars — but she's making a name for herself in Hollywood all on her own.

The 23-year-old, whose parents are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, blessed fans by dropping a series of sultry snaps via Instagram from a photoshoot she had in Los Angeles.

Lola Consuelos Ditches Her Pants for the 'Gram

kelly ripa daughter lola consuelos pantsless photoshoot
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

The 23-year-old ditched her pants for a recent photoshoot.

"Hi L.A., bye L.A.," Lola captioned the post, which featured the aspiring singer posing in nothing but an oversized T-shirt with the word "s--" written in capital letters across its center.

Lola went pantsless while pairing her jersey-styled top with white heels. Her glam included sparkly blue eyeshadow and blush-colored lips.

For the photoshoot, the "Paranoia Silverlining" vocalist stood in front of a white background.

Lola Consuelos Makes Fans Drool

kelly ripa daughter lola consuelos pantsless photoshoot
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos is the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

In a selfie attached to the upload, Lola sported a pink ballerina-like outfit. Her leggings were a darker shade of mauve, while her tank top featured adorable bows and was a lighter color of the hue.

Another picture showcased Lola with little to no makeup on as she sat outside.

In the comments section of her post, fans gushed over Lola's beauty.

"Beautiful voice, beautiful work, beautiful you! Unique my angel," a supporter penned, as another added, "very pretty. With a voice to match💜."

Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram
Kelly Ripa

kelly ripa daughter lola consuelos pantsless photoshoot
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Lola Consuelos is dating Cassius Kidston.

Lola's trip to Los Angeles comes roughly one month after she was "home for 24 hours" for a photoshoot alongside her mom for People magazine's World's Most Beautiful issue.

The famous offspring has been living in London as of late after moving there with her British boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, in 2023.

Last month, Lola and Cassius celebrated their anniversary, as she shared several images of the couple alongside the caption: "Another year of pure magic. You’re heavenly."

kelly ripa daughter lola consuelos pantsless photoshoot
Source: @theyoungestyung/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three kids.

In addition to sharing stunning snaps via social media for her more than 300,000 Instagram followers, Lola is an aspiring musician, with new music coming soon.

"I cannot wait for my EP to come out 😫🫰🪭 I want it out NOW!!!!!!" she exclaimed in the caption of an upload back in April.

The multi-talented beauty likely had some of her skills passed down from Kelly and Mark — who opened up during their talk show last month about how extraordinary their daughter is.

"Here's the thing about Lola," the mom-of-three — who shares Lola, Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark — explained during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "I always say this depending on which one of my kids I'm with, I'm like, 'Oh, Michael's the funniest kid.' Or, 'Joaquin is the funniest kid.' But Lola actually, I believe, she is funny. She is another level of funny."

"I always knew she was going to be exceptional," Mark gushed, as his wife agreed: "She is a special girl."

