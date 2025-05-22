Hottie Alert! Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Goes Pantsless in Steamy Photoshoot
Lola Consuelos might be the daughter of two A-list stars — but she's making a name for herself in Hollywood all on her own.
The 23-year-old, whose parents are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, blessed fans by dropping a series of sultry snaps via Instagram from a photoshoot she had in Los Angeles.
Lola Consuelos Ditches Her Pants for the 'Gram
"Hi L.A., bye L.A.," Lola captioned the post, which featured the aspiring singer posing in nothing but an oversized T-shirt with the word "s--" written in capital letters across its center.
Lola went pantsless while pairing her jersey-styled top with white heels. Her glam included sparkly blue eyeshadow and blush-colored lips.
For the photoshoot, the "Paranoia Silverlining" vocalist stood in front of a white background.
Lola Consuelos Makes Fans Drool
In a selfie attached to the upload, Lola sported a pink ballerina-like outfit. Her leggings were a darker shade of mauve, while her tank top featured adorable bows and was a lighter color of the hue.
Another picture showcased Lola with little to no makeup on as she sat outside.
In the comments section of her post, fans gushed over Lola's beauty.
"Beautiful voice, beautiful work, beautiful you! Unique my angel," a supporter penned, as another added, "very pretty. With a voice to match💜."
Lola's trip to Los Angeles comes roughly one month after she was "home for 24 hours" for a photoshoot alongside her mom for People magazine's World's Most Beautiful issue.
The famous offspring has been living in London as of late after moving there with her British boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, in 2023.
Last month, Lola and Cassius celebrated their anniversary, as she shared several images of the couple alongside the caption: "Another year of pure magic. You’re heavenly."
In addition to sharing stunning snaps via social media for her more than 300,000 Instagram followers, Lola is an aspiring musician, with new music coming soon.
"I cannot wait for my EP to come out 😫🫰 I want it out NOW!!!!!!" she exclaimed in the caption of an upload back in April.
The multi-talented beauty likely had some of her skills passed down from Kelly and Mark — who opened up during their talk show last month about how extraordinary their daughter is.
"Here's the thing about Lola," the mom-of-three — who shares Lola, Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 22, with Mark — explained during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "I always say this depending on which one of my kids I'm with, I'm like, 'Oh, Michael's the funniest kid.' Or, 'Joaquin is the funniest kid.' But Lola actually, I believe, she is funny. She is another level of funny."
"I always knew she was going to be exceptional," Mark gushed, as his wife agreed: "She is a special girl."