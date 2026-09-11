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Kelly Ripa’s Emotional 'Live' Reaction to 9/11 Resurfaces 25 Years Later

pic of Kelly Ripa.
Source: MEGA; @LIVEWITHREGISANDKELLY/YOUTUBE

Kelly Ripa spoke about the tragedy 25 years ago on TV.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa revisited the emotional weight of 9/11 as fans looked back on her stunned reaction to the tragedy.

"It's always... always very..." Ripa began during the September 9 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, before Mark Consuelos replied, "Emotional?"

The seasoned talk show host agreed that it was "impactful to see those lights" after the couple saw the annual Tribute in Light being tested over New York City the previous evening.

The moment came days before the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

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Ripa Saw the Tribute in Light Again

Image of Ripa.
Source: MEGA

Ripa admitted that remembering the 9/11 attack impacts her.

The Tribute in Light features two blue beams representing the Twin Towers and appears over New York City each September 11. The memorial was first presented in 2002 to honor those killed in the attacks.

The sight brought Ripa's own experience back into focus as footage from the September 11, 2001, broadcast resurfaced online.

The footage drew fresh attention to the early days of Ripa's partnership with Regis Philbin, when the pair were forced to abandon their regular morning-show format as the attacks unfolded.

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Fans Reacted to the Resurfaced Footage

Image of Ripa.
Source: MEGA

Reddit users commended Ripa on her reaction to the horror.

The footage sparked discussion on Reddit, with viewers weighing in on Ripa and Philbin's coverage of the attacks in a thread titled, "Who were the best and worst news anchors on 9/11?"

"One of the best examples of coverage that's often overlooked is Live with Regis and Kelly," one commenter wrote, praising the former sitcom star for recognizing "the gravity of the situation" despite being relatively new to the program.

Another viewer recalled the stark change in tone as the broadcast unfolded: "It's heartbreaking when the show first starts and everybody thinks it's just a terrible accident."

A third commenter focused on the moment the second plane hit the South Tower, writing, "The gravity drops like a weight in free fall."

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Ripa Recalled the Morning With Michael in Mind

Image of Ripa with her son Michael.
Source: @KELLYRIPA/ INSTAGRAM

The attacks happened on the same morning Ripa's son Michael was starting nursery school.

Ripa reflected on the attacks during the September 11, 2025, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, recalling that she was at work when the news broke.

"I always remember that day because I was working here. We were all here together," she said.

She also recalled that her son Michael Consuelos was starting nursery school that morning, giving the anniversary a personal connection beyond the events unfolding in New York.

The veteran TV personality acknowledged another lasting reminder of the attacks, saying, "I still get wistful when I see the Twin Towers in old movies and TV shows."

Ripa Was on Air When the Attacks Began

Image of Philbin and Ripa.
Source: @LIVEWITHREGISANDKELLY/YOUTUBE

The attacks happened as Ripa and Philbin hosted 'Live with Regis and Kelly.'

On September 11, 2001, Ripa and Philbin were broadcasting Live with Regis and Kelly when they learned that a plane had struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

As images of the burning building appeared on the broadcast, Ripa struggled to process what she was seeing.

"This is the worst thing I think I've ever seen in my life," she said. "I just feel sick to my stomach. I really do... I feel sick to my stomach for those people in there. It's just the worst thing I can imagine," she continued.

The hosts initially continued speaking with the studio audience before the second plane struck the South Tower. Philbin then reacted to the development, saying, "That sounds deliberate to me."

After a commercial break, Ripa returned to the broadcast and reflected on the magnitude of what was unfolding.

"This could be the worst tragedy to ever, I'm sure, to ever strike New York City," she concluded.

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