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Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Family Ordered McDonald's for Mother's Day: 'I Had a Big Mac and Large Fries'

Composite photo of Kelly Ripa and her two sons, Michael and Joaquin.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa unexpectedly divulged in fast food for Mother's Day.

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May 11 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa had an unexpectedly low-key Mother's Day this year — and it involved fast food.

During the Monday, May 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa revealed she celebrated the holiday with Mark Consuelos and two of their three children over a McDonald’s meal at home.

“How was everybody’s Mother’s Day?” Consuelos asked at the start of the segment.

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Image of Kelly Ripa's son accidentally referred to Mother's Day as her birthday.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa's son accidentally referred to Mother's Day as her birthday.

“I had a great one,” Ripa replied. “Two of the three kids were home and they had a great idea. This is so unlike us, it hasn’t happened in years and years.”

The talk show host explained that her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, 23, texted her from backstage while working on a Broadway production.

“Our youngest texted me from backstage — he’s on Broadway — and he goes, ‘I thought it would be fun if we had McDonald’s for your birthday,’” Ripa recalled with a laugh. “And I said, ‘Uh, it’s not my birthday.’ And he goes, ‘I mean Mother’s Day. You know what I mean.’”

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'We had McDonald's'

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.

The family ultimately went through with the unconventional dinner plan.

“So we had McDonald’s,” she shared. “I had a Big Mac and large fries.”

Consuelos admitted the laid-back meal ended up being a hit.

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'This Is Crazy'

Image of Kelly Ripa felt 'crazy' eating McDonald's on Mother's Day.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa felt 'crazy' eating McDonald's on Mother's Day.

“It was fun, right?” he asked.

“It was so fun,” Ripa agreed. “I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”

The couple then joked about how different the fast food items seemed compared to when they were younger.

“I have to say, the Quarter Pounder — I have to weigh that. I’m not sure it’s a quarter pound,” Consuelos quipped.

'It Was Delicious'

Image of Kelly Ripa admitted her Big Mac 'seemed small.'
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa admitted her Big Mac 'seemed small.'

“Also, the Big Mac seemed small too,” Ripa added.

“Maybe we’re just bigger now,” Consuelos joked. “It used to seem bigger.”

Despite the playful complaints, Ripa said the evening was a success — especially when it came to cleanup.

“It was delicious. I had the best time,” she said. “You know what clean up was? Trash. Done.”

Consuelos pointed out that Ripa still tried to elevate the meal for the occasion.

“You got the plates out for some reason,” he teased.

“I did,” she admitted. “I got plates out because I wanted to make it nice. It was Mother’s Day. And then I just put them right back.”

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