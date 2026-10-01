Kelly Ripa Jokes She May Need to Start Wearing a Wig After Her 'Butt Fell Asleep' at the Hair Salon

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Kelly Ripa may have a hard choice to make when it comes to her hair. The TV host joked about the decision during the Wednesday, September 30, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark, making hilarious comments about the dyeing process and her incoming gray hair at age 55.

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Kelly Ripa May Have a Difficult Choice to Make

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa's butt fell asleep while getting her hair dyed.

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were chatting about sports while Consuelos watched a game and Ripa got her hair done. Ripa said she was getting it "dyed and redyed." She added, "I'm almost entering the phase of my life where I've gotta make a choice. Do I wanna go gray, or do I wanna wear a wig? 'Cause I cannot spend this many hours — my butt fell asleep, my legs fell asleep..." Consuelos confirmed the process had taken ages, commenting, "I watched, like, six innings before I even saw you."

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Kelly Ripa Has Complained About How Long Her Hair Takes Before

Source: @RYANTRYGSTADHAIR/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa's hair takes ages.

It's not the first time the All My Children star has opened up about the process. "I got my hair colored last night, and I cannot tell you how long it takes now to cover my gray hair," she told Consuelos on air in April 2024. "It's an endless… you came in last night like, 'Are you done?'" "t takes hours and hours," she added. "And I swear this morning, I still see gray hair. My hair wants to be gray. It just wants to be gray." After Consuelos suggested his wife let "the gray happen," he realized by her expression, "You’re not ready yet." Ripa explained, "No, I would do it. I just don’t think, you know, you’ve seen my gray hair. It’s not like a gorgeous silver or a pretty white. It’s almost like, translucent. It’s almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It’s almost like colorless hair."

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Kelly Ripa Isn't Shy About Discussing Her Hair Care

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Source: @RYANTRYGSTADHAIR/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa often discusses her hair care.

The next month, in May 2024, Ripa discussed the time she tried a TikTok-popular routine for her hair. "They call it oil training your hair," she said to her husband. "Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair." She continued, "The first three days, your hair looks disgusting. But then something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you’re in a Breck commercial. It’s bouncing and behaving, it’s settled into its dirtiness. But then, after the first wash, after the vacation, my hair was this big [holds hands wide]. I looked like a Westminster Dog. It was like, giant hair. I went back to New Jersey in the '80s. It was just like, cascading hair."

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Kelly Ripa Has Worked With the Same Hairstylist for Years