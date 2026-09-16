Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Announce They're Doing 'Viral Challenges' on Their Show for the 'Last Time'
Sept. 16 2026, Updated 11:37 a.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently announced a surprising confession.
During the September 14 episode of their show Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos said, "This week we'll be taking on viral challenges when Kelly and I do it again. Today we are trying the marshmallow golf challenge. I just want to say a couple of things about Kelly and Mark Do It Again."
He continued, "This is the last year we're doing it," before Ripa added: "By the way, a lot of people don't realize that this will be the final year that we do it."
Consuelos further went on to emphasize that viewers might as well watch the couple do the viral on-air challenges one last time, per Hello! Magazine.
"So you gotta watch," he said.
"So if you don't catch us doing it now...You'll never get to see us. We're not going to do it again and again. We're just going to do it, and that's it," added Ripa.
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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Shared The Reason Behind Stopping Their On-Air Challenges
During the episode, Consuelos went on to share that he and Ripa "did practice a couple of these over the weekend."
"We practiced a couple of times, and I realized what this is, is where we should take a stand," Ripa replied to her husband. "You and I need to take a stand and say, all right, 'Producers, you want to see us do it? You do it first.'"
She continued: "You practice them, but you don't do them on TV. You just report to us, Oh, 'Gelman and I did it this morning.' And I go, 'Where's the proof? I'd never believed you.'"
Ripa and Consuelos' Last On-Air Challenge Was to Golf a Marshmallow Into Each Other's Mouth
"This is the easiest one we're gonna do today. I have to golf a marshmallow into your mouth," Consuelos said about the challenge.
Ripa then exclaimed, "It's really up to my mouth. I believe it's up to my mouth. How big are the marshmallows?"
"They're not the big ones. They're like the regular size. They're not the beefy size," replied Consuelos.
"Good. I don't want a beefy size. I have to get that in my mouth," Ripa quipped.
He then attempted to reassure his wife, saying, "Yeah, but you have a big bite radius."
"Careful, dear," Ripa concluded.