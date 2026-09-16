Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Announce They're Doing 'Viral Challenges' on Their Show for the 'Last Time'

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently announced a surprising confession. During the September 14 episode of their show Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos said, "This week we'll be taking on viral challenges when Kelly and I do it again. Today we are trying the marshmallow golf challenge. I just want to say a couple of things about Kelly and Mark Do It Again."

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said they will not be doing on-air viral challenges on their 'LIVE' anymore.

He continued, "This is the last year we're doing it," before Ripa added: "By the way, a lot of people don't realize that this will be the final year that we do it."

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos decided to stop participating in viral challenges after they practiced some challenges over the weekend and realized they should take a stand against doing them on TV.

Consuelos further went on to emphasize that viewers might as well watch the couple do the viral on-air challenges one last time, per Hello! Magazine. "So you gotta watch," he said. "So if you don't catch us doing it now...You'll never get to see us. We're not going to do it again and again. We're just going to do it, and that's it," added Ripa.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Shared The Reason Behind Stopping Their On-Air Challenges

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos emphasized that viewers might as well watch the couple do the viral on-air challenges one last time.

During the episode, Consuelos went on to share that he and Ripa "did practice a couple of these over the weekend." "We practiced a couple of times, and I realized what this is, is where we should take a stand," Ripa replied to her husband. "You and I need to take a stand and say, all right, 'Producers, you want to see us do it? You do it first.'" She continued: "You practice them, but you don't do them on TV. You just report to us, Oh, 'Gelman and I did it this morning.' And I go, 'Where's the proof? I'd never believed you.'"

Ripa and Consuelos' Last On-Air Challenge Was to Golf a Marshmallow Into Each Other's Mouth

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos had to golf marshmallows into Kelly Ripa's mouth as a part of the viral challenge.