Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Get Grossed Out While Imagining Scenario in Which They're Related: 'Would Be the Creepiest Wildest Thing Ever'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a "gross" thought while discussing celebrities who are related.
During the Thursday, October 15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and her husband turned co-host were talking about famous people who share unexpected family ties, as the married couple pondered looking into their own ancestry.
However, when the possibility of discovering they were distant relatives came up, the idea quickly turned uncomfortable.
'We Should Find Out Who We're Related To'
"Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe are related. They did one of those MyHeritage.coms," Consuelos started.
"I know we should do this," the Riverdale actor continued.
Ripa jumped in, "We should find out who we're related to."
"I know. I'm definitely related to Pancho Villa," claimed Consuelos. "I would say... You never know."
'Oh, Your Kids Look Just Like You?'
The discussion reminded Ripa of the internet's comments about her and Consuelos' three kids.
"You know how people always say our kids, like, how many people will say, 'Oh, your kids look just like you?'" the mother-of-three recalled to the Live audience.
"Just like, our kids, if we post a picture, like the internet will say with 100 percent certainty that the kids either look like me or Mark," she continued.
"Yeah," her husband agreed.
The Hope & Faith actress went on, "Just like their mommy, just like their daddy, just like their mommy, just like their daddy. No matter."
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'What If You and I Found Out We Were Related?'
However, their conversation took an unexpected turn when Ripa raised a hypothetical question.
“What if you and I found out we were related?” she asked.
They both quickly acknowledged how bizarre that would be, with the couple imagining the possibility of a distant family connection.
"That would be the creepiest, scariest, wildest, most soap opera thing ever," Ripa said.
"Like, how related?" Consuelos questioned.
Ripa clarified, "No, I mean distant, obviously, but."
'I Highly Doubt It'
The show's producer, Michael Gelman, then jumped in to ask, "The Italian side?"
"Yeah, it would have to be on the Italian side," Consuelos said.
"Yeah. Ew...Gross," the couple agreed.
Consuelos stated, "I don't think so."
"I highly doubt it, but we should find out if we're related to famous people," the bubbly blonde added.
"We should," her husband agreed.