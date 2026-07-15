Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos as She Jokes About Being the 'Perfect Contender' for New Plastic Surgery Trend: 'I Don't Want to Alarm You'
July 15 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa is discussing the latest trend in cosmetic surgery.
During the Wednesday, July 15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the television host jokingly shared that she would make a "perfect contender" for the procedure herself.
'Was So Unhinged and Diabolical and Good'
"So, I've got to, I'm going to pivot for a second and talk about my podcast, 'Let's Talk Off Camera,'" Ripa started as she sat alongside her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos.
"We did a live episode on Sirius XM yesterday, Radio Andy, that was so unhinged and diabolical and good with Dr. Terry Durbrow," she continued.
"Ah, yes," Consuelos acknowledged.
'I Don't Want to Alarm You'
"And I guess it will drop...It'll drop next week," she went on, saying, "He talks about, he talks about a lot of things."
Consuelos asked, "It was plastic surgery, right?"
With Ripa replying, "We talked about plastic surgery. Yes. We talked about the new trend and what they're calling them ballerina b----, which are small implants." Before adding, "...and, you know, I don't want to alarm you, but I'm like a perfect contender for these."
"Anyway, anyway, we get into all that," she finished.
"Ballerina b----" refers to the term used to describe the trend toward smaller, more natural-looking b----- implants — typically in the 150 to 275 cc range, favoring a leaner, more athletic silhouette.
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'Who Thinks That ChatGBT Is Gonna Give Them a New Face'
This is not the first time Ripa has discussed plastic surgery.
On the Thursday, May 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa discussed the rise of another cosmetic surgery trend called "AI face."
"AI face" refers to people who use artificial intelligence tools to enhance their looks and then go to doctors and request the results.
"Big news, guys. AI face is taking over and driving plastic surgeons crazy," Ripa said.
"What’s AI face?" her husband asked.
"So people are taking their faces, putting it into an AI database, like taking a picture, and saying, ‘Give me plastic surgery, show me how I would look with plastic surgery, and AI is doing AI stuff and doing basically a face transplant and then people are going into a plastic surgeon and saying, ‘I would like to look like this'" Ripa responded.
Going on to defend plastic surgeons, stating, "They are not magicians. They are not computer science engineers. They are artists," she added, "but also what is psychologically safe for a patient who thinks that ChatGBT is gonna give them a new face."