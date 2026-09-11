Kelly Ripa Jokes Mark Consuelos' Skintight Shirt Could Get 'Live' Hit With an FCC Violation

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View this post on Instagram Source: @LIVEKELLYANDMARK/INSTAGRAM Kelly Ripa joked that Mark Consuelos' skintight shirt could get them hit with an FCC violation.

At this, Consuelos, 55, laughed before replying, “I know, I think I took this from your wardrobe. It’s a little tight. It fit a month ago.” Ripa, 55, replied, “Well, a month off will do that to a person. You look amazing, I’m not complaining,” before jokingly adding, “Not complaining, I just don’t want to be hit with an FCC violation.”

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gushed About His Fit

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos looked 'amazing' in his skintight shirt.

That wasn't the end of his praise for the shirt, though. Going further in the show, Consuelos himself remarked, “By the way, this shirt is very tight. I’m looking at the monitor, oh my gosh.” To this, Ripa joked back, saying, “If you think those are tight, you should see the pants.” She then said, “When I came into the hallway and I saw you standing there, I was like, ‘Oh no.’”

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos could get 'Live with Kelly and Mark' in trouble with his on-air wardrobe choices.

“I mean, 45 seconds before we go on the air, she’s like, ‘Oh my g--,’” Consuelos replied before joking, “You can’t do that to a man.” He then asked her to clarify if her reaction was a “good” one, to which Ripa said, “It’s an amazing reaction. I mean, listen, I’m very grateful.”

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Ripa and Consuelos Previously Talked About Their On-Air Wardrobes

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos previously discussed their on-air wardrobes.

On the Tuesday, September 8 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Consuelos got candid with People about their on-air wardrobes and their stylist. Ripa revealed that her stylist, Audrey Slater-Spiegel, knows exactly what outfit will suit her depending on the length of her leg hair. “[Audrey] also knows when I don’t feel like shaving my leg, so that’s a pants leg. She’ll be like, ‘What day of hair growth on your legs is this,’” she said.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa shared the one fashion rule she doesn't abide by: The tradition tied to Labor Day.