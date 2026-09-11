Kelly Ripa Jokes Mark Consuelos' Skintight Shirt Could Get 'Live' Hit With an FCC Violation
Sept. 11 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa feels Mark Consuelos could get Live with Kelly and Mark in trouble with his on-air wardrobe choices.
During the Wednesday, September 9 episode of the show, she pointed out her co-host's tight shirt, saying, “Happy hump day, everybody. Speaking of hump day, my goodness. Look at you.”
At this, Consuelos, 55, laughed before replying, “I know, I think I took this from your wardrobe. It’s a little tight. It fit a month ago.”
Ripa, 55, replied, “Well, a month off will do that to a person. You look amazing, I’m not complaining,” before jokingly adding, “Not complaining, I just don’t want to be hit with an FCC violation.”
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Gushed About His Fit
That wasn't the end of his praise for the shirt, though.
Going further in the show, Consuelos himself remarked, “By the way, this shirt is very tight. I’m looking at the monitor, oh my gosh.”
To this, Ripa joked back, saying, “If you think those are tight, you should see the pants.”
She then said, “When I came into the hallway and I saw you standing there, I was like, ‘Oh no.’”
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“I mean, 45 seconds before we go on the air, she’s like, ‘Oh my g--,’” Consuelos replied before joking, “You can’t do that to a man.”
He then asked her to clarify if her reaction was a “good” one, to which Ripa said, “It’s an amazing reaction. I mean, listen, I’m very grateful.”
Ripa and Consuelos Previously Talked About Their On-Air Wardrobes
On the Tuesday, September 8 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Consuelos got candid with People about their on-air wardrobes and their stylist.
Ripa revealed that her stylist, Audrey Slater-Spiegel, knows exactly what outfit will suit her depending on the length of her leg hair.
“[Audrey] also knows when I don’t feel like shaving my leg, so that’s a pants leg. She’ll be like, ‘What day of hair growth on your legs is this,’” she said.
She then went on to share the fashion rule she doesn’t abide by.
“I don’t follow that rule,” Ripa said of the unspoken tradition tied to the September holiday of Labor Day, which fell on Monday, September 7, this year.
The old-money social custom from the late 19th and early 20th centuries dictates that white summer clothes should be put away once Labor Day has passed.
Ripa said, “I never follow that rule, I’m in white pants year-round.”
Meanwhile, Consuelos and his stylist confessed they often go for monochromatic pairings that also push the host’s style slightly out of the box.
“She also pushes me into areas that I’m like, ‘Really?’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah, trust me,’ and it always works,” he revealed.