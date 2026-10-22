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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal How Unexpected Jay-Z Connection Finally Made Them 'Cool' to Their 3 Kids

Split photo of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unexpected connection to Jay-Z made them 'cooler' to their kids.

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Oct. 22 2026, Updated 9:17 a.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unexpected connection to Jay-Z made them "cooler" to their kids.

Turns out, before finding out about that, the duo's three kids - Michael, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23 - gave them flak for being outdated during their teenage years.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Kids Used to Find Them Uncool

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Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids started finding them cool after their unexpected connection to Jay-Z.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids started finding them cool after their unexpected connection to Jay-Z.

During a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa said, "We're not cool," summarizing the trio's mindset at the time.

She recalled an instance where the three siblings were "mercilessly making fun of us in front of their friends."

"We never dropped it on them that we were in a Jay-Z video" before that moment, Consuelos remarked. "We did it in front of their friends."

However, their kids didn't find it so believable initially that they appeared in the rapper's "Change Clothes" music video alongside Pharrell Williams in 2003.

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Consuelos Met Jay-Z at Last Year's Knicks Game

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared in Jay-Z's 'Change Clothes' music video.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared in Jay-Z's 'Change Clothes' music video.

That changed during the Knicks game — "one of the championship games last year" — that Consuelos attended with Joaquin.

As Consuelos continued to share, "I thought it'd be like a good father-son hangout thing. He always wants to be like eight feet away from me."

Consuelos also noted that he could tell that their youngest child was "embarrassed of his dad" as they entered the stadium's VIP entrance for the match.

But that was only until he bumped into the "99 Problems" artist.

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Jay-Z Greeted Consuelos at the Game

Image of Jay-Z recognized Mark Consuelos and even turned around to greet him at the Knicks game.
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z recognized Mark Consuelos and even turned around to greet him at the Knicks game.

Plus, Jay-Z recognized Consuelos and even turned around to greet him.

As the Riverdale star continued to share, "He turns around, and he sees me, and he goes, 'Hey, man!' He gives me a hug and a handshake, and then I look back at Joaquin."

He then re-enacted his son's stunned face at being greeted by the icon and his father introducing them.

It was only since then that the pair's little Broadway performer started giving his parents credit for their connections in the crowd, as Ripa reminisced about on their show.

Jay-Z and Consuelos' Second Meeting Made the Couple's Story Believable

Image of after the Knicks game meeting, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids started giving his parents credit for their connections in the crowd.
Source: MEGA

After the Knicks game meeting, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids started giving his parents credit for their connections in the crowd.

Ripa shared, laughing, "They come home from the game. I'm asleep, the door bursts open, Joaquin flies in."

"'Did you know Dad knows Jay-Z?!' I go, 'I told you we were in a Jay-Z video.' He goes, 'I thought you were lying,'" she continued to share her little kid's reaction.

The 56-year-old then candidly quipped, "The internet exists, guys. Google."

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