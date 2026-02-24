Kelly Ripa Shares Photos of Her $27 Million Manhattan Home Buried in Snow After Massive NYC Blizzard

Kelly Ripa shared photos of her $27 million Manhattan home buried in snow after the NYC blizzard.

Ripa posted an Instagram Story of her rooftop terrace covered with over a foot of snow.

The talk show host, 55, shared a glimpse at her snow-covered Manhattan home on Monday, February 23.

Kelly Ripa ’s NYC residence took a massive hit after the blizzard.

Kelly Ripa shared a snap of her roof covered in snow.

The mom captured images of cars buried in snow on the NYC streets, as well as a mountain of snow in front of a bus stop. Ripa also published snapshots of Central Park with snow-covered trees and Citi Bikes as Bobby Short ’s “New York, New York (It's A Helluva Town)” played in the background.

Kelly Ripa hosted 'Live With Kelly and Mark' amid the NYC blizzard.

Despite the major weather event, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, hosted the Monday, February 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark for an empty studio audience.

"It is a snow day around here and [executive producer Michael] Gelman is stuck in Florida, so we are running the show, everybody!" Ripa joked.

The media personality noted that she and Consuelos “rushed home from Palm Springs and the 80-degree sunshine” for the storm.

"This happens as you said, every 10 years," the Riverdale alum declared.

"We've been together for every major blizzard that has struck this city,” Ripa quipped.

Although Consuelos hopes they’re “together for a few more,” his wife maintained, "May we never endure another blizzard!"