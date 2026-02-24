Kelly Ripa Shares Photos of Her $27 Million Manhattan Home Buried in Snow After Massive NYC Blizzard
Feb. 24 2026, Updated 4:02 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa’s NYC residence took a massive hit after the blizzard.
The talk show host, 55, shared a glimpse at her snow-covered Manhattan home on Monday, February 23.
Ripa posted an Instagram Story of her rooftop terrace covered with over a foot of snow.
The mom captured images of cars buried in snow on the NYC streets, as well as a mountain of snow in front of a bus stop. Ripa also published snapshots of Central Park with snow-covered trees and Citi Bikes as Bobby Short’s “New York, New York (It's A Helluva Town)” played in the background.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Hosted Their Talk Show on the Snow Day
Despite the major weather event, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, hosted the Monday, February 23, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark for an empty studio audience.
"It is a snow day around here and [executive producer Michael] Gelman is stuck in Florida, so we are running the show, everybody!" Ripa joked.
The media personality noted that she and Consuelos “rushed home from Palm Springs and the 80-degree sunshine” for the storm.
"This happens as you said, every 10 years," the Riverdale alum declared.
"We've been together for every major blizzard that has struck this city,” Ripa quipped.
Although Consuelos hopes they’re “together for a few more,” his wife maintained, "May we never endure another blizzard!"
Ripa revealed that she and her man "spent the night in a hotel” so that they would be able to host their show live on Monday.
"The hotel across the street from the studio. Which, I thought would be an easy commute, but as it turns out, it was a very difficult commute because drudging through the snow [was hard] and the wind was very blustery," she explained.
Carson Kressley — who served as the special guest star on yesterday’s episode — rode the subway to get to the studio.
“I took the 6 and then, I love New York on a snow day because you can just walk in the middle of the street. So I walked all the way across, I don’t know, Vandam Street or something,” he explained.
Consuelos asked the Queer Eye star how wet his feet got from trudging along the sidewalk.
"Well, they got wet when the sole was coming off [one] pair. I could feel the moisture and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m gonna have to sacrifice the Pradas,'" he exclaimed.
Kressley then insisted, "They were fine. I just walked the tire tracks the whole way. I gave them a little buff with a paper towel when I got here and, um, that’s why I’m a fashion expert.”