Kelly Ripa's Son Michael Consuelos Shares Rare Update on Life Away From Famous Family

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Michael Consuelos gave fans a rare glimpse into his work behind the camera after wrapping production on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The 29-year-old shared a group photo with members of the production crew on Instagram Tuesday, September 8, posing in front of a helicopter after completing work on the Bravo reality series. "RHOP 11. H--- of a ride. New season airs October 11," Consuelos captioned the photo.

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Consuelos Celebrated His Latest Credit

Source: @MICHAEL.CONSUELOS/ INSTAGRAM Consuelos recently wrapped up production on Season 11 of 'RHOP.'

The post offered a glimpse into a side of Consuelos' career that fans rarely see. While he doesn't frequently appear in front of the cameras like his parents, he has been building experience behind the scenes. Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen congratulated Consuelos in the comments, while his father, Mark Consuelos, "liked" the post. His younger sister, Lola Consuelos, added her own playful reaction: "Congratulations on…..10th place!!!!" The latest credit adds to a growing list of Bravo productions on Michael's resume.

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Cohen Had Shed Light on Michael's Bravo Work

Source: MEGA; @KELLYRIPA/ INSTAGRAM Cohen praised Michael's approach to discussing shows, terming it 'diplomatic.'

Andy previously discussed Michael's work while guest-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark in July 2023. During the episode, the media personality revealed that Michael had worked on several Bravo productions, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, Summer House and Winter House. Andy described the connection as a "full-circle moment," while Mark noted that "the Bravo shows are huge in our house." Andy said he would text Michael to ask about his favorites from the various franchises, adding that the young producer was "very diplomatic" when discussing the shows.

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Michael Consuelos Has Also Worked in Front of the Camera

Source: @KELLYRIPA/ INSTAGRAM Michael has appeared in films, too.

Michael's career has not been limited to production. After graduating from New York University in 2020, he appeared alongside his father on Riverdale. He played a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, in flashback scenes on the CW drama. The actor also appeared in Let's Get Physical and The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee. His latest Bravo work, however, puts him firmly on the production side of television. It's a path that began taking shape years ago. Michael studied film and television production at NYU and previously worked with his parents' production company, Milojo Productions.

Michael's Siblings Have Also Left Home

Source: @KELLYRIPA/ INSTAGRAM Ripa and Michael's children have already left home.