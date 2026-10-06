Kelly Ripa Says She Always Uses Her 'TV Money' to Valet Her Car: 'I'm Terrible at Parallel Parking'

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Kelly Ripa has figured out how to avoid one of her least favorite parts about driving: parallel parking. During the Tuesday, October 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, she made the confession while her and her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, discussed a parallel parking competition that happens in Philadelphia.

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'They Asked Me If I Knew How to Parallel Park'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos said his wife is 'not great' at parallel parking.

"Now, I bring all of this up so we can go into the vault, if you will," Ripa said after sharing the details about the competition. The mother-of-three continued, "Many years ago, many, many years ago, can't even remember the year, but somehow, I was going to be on The David Letterman Show. They asked me, I guess they were having, like, a professional driver on, and they asked me if I knew how to parallel park, and I said, 'Most definitely no.'" "You do know, but you're not great at it," Consuelos agreed.

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'I'm on TV, and That Should Count for Something'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa admitted she uses her 'TV money' to always pay for a valet service.

Ripa confessed, "I do know, but I'm terrible at it." "And I had to parallel park exactly once in my life when I took my driver's test," she went on. "And ever since then, I have just pulled into valet." "Because guess what? I'm on TV, and that should count for something," the Hope & Faith alum quipped. "I'm gonna use my TV money to pay for this valet parking." Ripa said, "I know what I'm good at, and I know what I'm not good at." "You know your limitations," her husband added. "I parallel parked to get my driver's license, and then I moved to New York City where I never drove again. The end! The end!" she continued.

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'That Went Exactly How I Told Them It Was Going to Go'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa remembered telling David Letterman it was not a 'good idea' to have her try parking the car.

Ripa then recalled her parallel parking experience on Letterman's show. "So Letterman was like, 'We're gonna have you parallel park.' And I said, 'I don't think that's a good idea.' And he said, 'I think you should do it,'" she explained. "And I said, 'I won't be able to do it.' He goes, 'I believe in you.'" "So we got the footage. Let's take a look at the footage," she said before the archived clip started. "Oh, that's... that's a bad start. Okay. Okay. See, this is promising. Oh! No," Consuelos chimed in. Ripa admitted, "That went exactly how I told them it was going to go."

'I Was Under Complete Duress'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos told his wife that her attempt 'was pretty bad.'