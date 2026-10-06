Kelly Ripa Says She Always Uses Her 'TV Money' to Valet Her Car: 'I'm Terrible at Parallel Parking'
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa has figured out how to avoid one of her least favorite parts about driving: parallel parking.
During the Tuesday, October 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, she made the confession while her and her husband turned co-host, Mark Consuelos, discussed a parallel parking competition that happens in Philadelphia.
'They Asked Me If I Knew How to Parallel Park'
"Now, I bring all of this up so we can go into the vault, if you will," Ripa said after sharing the details about the competition.
The mother-of-three continued, "Many years ago, many, many years ago, can't even remember the year, but somehow, I was going to be on The David Letterman Show. They asked me, I guess they were having, like, a professional driver on, and they asked me if I knew how to parallel park, and I said, 'Most definitely no.'"
"You do know, but you're not great at it," Consuelos agreed.
'I'm on TV, and That Should Count for Something'
Ripa confessed, "I do know, but I'm terrible at it."
"And I had to parallel park exactly once in my life when I took my driver's test," she went on. "And ever since then, I have just pulled into valet."
"Because guess what? I'm on TV, and that should count for something," the Hope & Faith alum quipped. "I'm gonna use my TV money to pay for this valet parking."
Ripa said, "I know what I'm good at, and I know what I'm not good at."
"You know your limitations," her husband added.
"I parallel parked to get my driver's license, and then I moved to New York City where I never drove again. The end! The end!" she continued.
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'That Went Exactly How I Told Them It Was Going to Go'
Ripa then recalled her parallel parking experience on Letterman's show.
"So Letterman was like, 'We're gonna have you parallel park.' And I said, 'I don't think that's a good idea.' And he said, 'I think you should do it,'" she explained. "And I said, 'I won't be able to do it.' He goes, 'I believe in you.'"
"So we got the footage. Let's take a look at the footage," she said before the archived clip started.
"Oh, that's... that's a bad start. Okay. Okay. See, this is promising. Oh! No," Consuelos chimed in.
Ripa admitted, "That went exactly how I told them it was going to go."
'I Was Under Complete Duress'
"You didn't try to do that?" the Riverdale actor questioned. "You didn't try to hit the car?"
"No. Okay, what you don't realize is there were crowds of people, and there were paparazzi. There were cameras there," Ripa defended herself. "I was under complete duress. And then you don't understand, like, I'm trying to do this in time for commercial break. It wasn't just like, you know, I could have done it if I had 20 minutes. I had 20 seconds."
"That was pretty bad," Consuelos added before they wrapped up the conversation.