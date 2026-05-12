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Kelly Rowland Spotted With Rarely Seen Son During Family Outing as She Teaches Him to Drive Toy Cybertruck: Photos

Photo of Kelly Rowland and her son
Source: MEGA

Kelly Rowland spent her special day with her son Noah as they explored their Sherman Oaks, Calif., neighborhood together.

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May 12 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

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Kelly Rowland marked Mother's Day with a special outing alongside her rarely-seen son Noah, as they enjoyed a sweet day out together.

The "Motivation" singer, 45, looked chic as ever, stepping out in an oversized white button-down shirt paired with light-wash straight-leg jeans for the Sunday, May 10, outing.

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Photo of Kelly Rowland rocked a trendy daytime look for the rare outing with her son.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Rowland rocked a trendy daytime look for the rare outing with her son.

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Rowland completed the trendy daytime look with sporty sneakers, a paperboy hat and sleek black sunglasses.

The "Brown Eyes" singer made sure she had the practical footwear as she stayed right behind her 5-year-old son while he took the wheel of a toy electric-powered Cybertruck, guiding him as he drove through the streets of their Sherman Oaks, Calif., neighborhood.

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Photo of Kelly Rowland wasn't afraid to help Noah with his toy when needed.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Rowland wasn't afraid to help Noah with his toy when needed.

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Rowland was in full mom mode during the outing, bending down to help push Noah's car toy when needed.

Rowland welcomed Noah in 2021 with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their first son, Titan Jewell, that same year.

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Photo of Kelly Rowland shares her two sons with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.
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Kelly Rowland shares her two sons with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

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Rowland has since embraced motherhood and revealed it has led her to learn new things about herself.

“I was nervous that I didn't have the patience to be a good mom, because before Titan I had zero," she admitted to Parents in 2016. But now I am very patient."

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Photo of Kelly Rowland confessed that she's become more patient since becoming a mother.
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Kelly Rowland confessed that she's become more patient since becoming a mother.

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As her sons continue to get older, Rowland has been open about raising them to become independent and confident men.

“I just want to get this right. I want to really be a part of bringing some really amazing young men forth into the world," she told a news outlet in October 2023. "My only prayer was to have really great young Black men in this world who were sure of themselves and didn't have to be told who they were."

She continued, "I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That's really important to me — being good decision-makers."

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Photo of Kelly Rowland said she aspires to raise her sons to become the 'kind of men who are proud of themselves.'
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Kelly Rowland said she aspires to raise her sons to become the 'kind of men who are proud of themselves.'

Rowland often gushes about her sons on social media, most recently in November 2025, when they celebrated Titan's 11th birthday at Disneyland.

"11.. how did we get here 😢 Happy birthday my love 🖤," she captioned a sweet family photo via Instagram. "Special thanks to @disneyland @disneyparks for making my baby’s day so special."

In the adorable snaps, the family-of-four were all smiles as they posed at Disney California Adventure, matching in all black.

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