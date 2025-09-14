Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Break Up After 3-Year Relationship: 'It Happens'

Article continues below advertisement

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes officially ended their relationship after nearly three years together. A representative for Ballerini revealed to a news outlet, “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dated for Nearly 3 Years

Source: mega The former couple made their first red carpet appearance in April 2023.

The former couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the CMT Awards in April 2023. Inclinations about the two striking up a relationship began in January of that same year, when Stokes shared a picture of them cuddled up at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. After Stokes shared the photo, Ballerini joined Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February 2023, where she dished on how she met the actor.

Kelsea Ballerini Slid Into Chase Stokes' DMs Before They Started Dating

Source: @hichasestokes/Instagram The country artist slid into the actor's DMs to ignite their romance.

During the episode, the “Cowboys Cry Too” singer told Cooper she decided to slide into Stokes’ DMs after coming to terms with wanting to start dating. “I was ready to open back up,” Ballerini shared. “I just felt, why not? I’ve never really dated; I don’t know how it works. I’m like, ‘Let’s just put ourselves out there — let’s just vibe.’ And it’s been fun.” The country artist continued, “I’ve never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in... His handle is ‘@hichasestokes,’ and I said, ‘Hi, Chase Stokes.’”

Chase Stokes Gushes About Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Source: mega The former couple didn't go more than three weeks without seeing each other while dating.

In September 2024, when the former couple’s relationship was in full bloom, Stokes dished to a news outlet about how he and Ballerini kept their romance strong, saying that “never going more than three weeks” without seeing each other was key. “If we need to make the effort to show up when one’s across the country, we do it,” he said. “The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives. It’s not always easy, and it’s not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn’t come from convenience or ease.”

Chase Stokes Shares Adoring Post About Kelsea Ballerini 2 Days Before Their Split

Source: @hichasestokes/Instagram Chase Stokes shared a cute post about Kelsea Ballerini just two days before their split was revealed.