Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Break Up After 3-Year Relationship: 'It Happens'

photo of Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Source: mega

The couple officially called it quits after nearly three years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes officially ended their relationship after nearly three years together.

A representative for Ballerini revealed to a news outlet, “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dated for Nearly 3 Years

photo of The former couple made their first red carpet appearance in April 2023
Source: mega

The former couple made their first red carpet appearance in April 2023.

The former couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the CMT Awards in April 2023. Inclinations about the two striking up a relationship began in January of that same year, when Stokes shared a picture of them cuddled up at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

After Stokes shared the photo, Ballerini joined Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February 2023, where she dished on how she met the actor.

Kelsea Ballerini Slid Into Chase Stokes' DMs Before They Started Dating

photo of The country artist slid into the actor's DMs to ignite their romance
Source: @hichasestokes/Instagram

The country artist slid into the actor's DMs to ignite their romance.

During the episode, the “Cowboys Cry Too” singer told Cooper she decided to slide into Stokes’ DMs after coming to terms with wanting to start dating. “I was ready to open back up,” Ballerini shared. “I just felt, why not? I’ve never really dated; I don’t know how it works. I’m like, ‘Let’s just put ourselves out there — let’s just vibe.’ And it’s been fun.”

The country artist continued, “I’ve never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in... His handle is ‘@hichasestokes,’ and I said, ‘Hi, Chase Stokes.’”

MORE ON:
Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes Gushes About Dating Kelsea Ballerini

photo of The former couple didn't go more than three weeks without seeing each other while dating
Source: mega

The former couple didn't go more than three weeks without seeing each other while dating.

In September 2024, when the former couple’s relationship was in full bloom, Stokes dished to a news outlet about how he and Ballerini kept their romance strong, saying that “never going more than three weeks” without seeing each other was key.

“If we need to make the effort to show up when one’s across the country, we do it,” he said. “The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives. It’s not always easy, and it’s not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn’t come from convenience or ease.”

Chase Stokes Shares Adoring Post About Kelsea Ballerini 2 Days Before Their Split

photo of Chase Stokes shared a cute post about Kelsea Ballerini just two days before their split was revealed
Source: @hichasestokes/Instagram

Chase Stokes shared a cute post about Kelsea Ballerini just two days before their split was revealed.

Despite their breakup, Stokes took to Instagram to gush about Ballerini just two days before their split was announced. “Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love,” the Valiant One actor wrote alongside a 12-photo carousel of the two of them.

