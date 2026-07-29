Kendra Wilkinson Shows Off Her Drastic Weight Loss Transformation in Flattering Bikini After Dropping More Than 2 Dress Sizes on GLP-1: Photo
July 29 2026, Updated 5:09 p.m. ET
Kendra Wilkinson is embracing her slimmer figure after revealing she's dropped more than two dress sizes on her GLP-1 journey.
The former Girls Next Door star proudly showed off her weight-loss transformation in a flattering red bikini while sharing her story on social media.
'I Couldn't Feel More Amazing'
Wilkinson, 41, shared a sponsored Instagram video on Tuesday promoting Effecty, the GLP-1 program she's been using, as she updated fans on her progress.
"Hey guys. I am three months in on my GLP-1 journey with Effecty and I couldn't feel more amazing and more confident in my body," she said. "I am so excited, the results are showing, I feel amazing."
The reality star put her toned physique on display in a red bikini throughout the clip.
"I feel so good in my body right now," she wrote alongside the post. "Like actual summer ready, not the fake kind. And a big part of that has been GLP1s done right."
Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one person writing, "You look absolutely amazing," while another added, "Crushing it, girl."
More Than 2 Dress Sizes Smaller
A day earlier, Wilkinson revealed she has dropped more than two dress sizes since she began taking the medication.
"I go by the fit of my clothes and old clothes," she told her Instagram followers, according to Page Six. "Was on my way to size 10. Now I'm less than a size 6."
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'Mama Is on a Budget'
Wilkinson first revealed she had started taking a GLP-1 in March, explaining the decision came after noticing her clothes no longer fit the way they used to.
"I hit 40. I'm happy. I'm at peace, but I noticed that my jeans are a little tighter lately, so I don't want to go out and shop anymore," she told Us Weekly. "Mama is on a budget, so I have to fit back in my jeans."
'I Don't Really Want to Be Skinny'
Despite the noticeable transformation, Wilkinson insisted she never wanted to dramatically change her appearance.
"I just want to slightly, like, ease my way into it," she explained.
"I just want to be balanced out. I don't really want to be skinny, but I just want to be balanced and fit in my jeans again," the star added.