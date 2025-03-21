or
Kendra Wilkinson Says She Has 'Unhealthy Thoughts' About Being Intimate: 'I Still Struggle to This Day With My Relationships'

Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said she has 'unhealthy thoughts' about being intimate.

March 21 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Kendra Wilkinson revealed one thing she learned in therapy: she has “unhealthy thoughts” when it comes to being intimate.

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said getting married was one of the 'happiest days' of her life.

On the March 21 episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former Girls Next Door star was questioned about working at the Playboy Mansion, as she was 18 when she started dating Hugh Hefner.

“How did that have an impact, that environment — again, you're a teenager,” Holmes asked Wilkinson. “You hadn't been necessarily exposed to healthy relationships at that point in your life, but it puts you on a certain path — what did that do to you and shape what you thought a relationship was, should be, and the type of person even you were interested in?”

In response, Wilkinson admitted she struggles “to this day” with her relationship with s--. “I had to go through a lot of therapy, and they looked at me and they're like — this is the first time I'm admitting this — but they're like, ‘You might have a little bit of a s-- problem,” she shared. “You have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of s--.’"

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Even though she's divorced, Kendra Wilkinson said she 'chose right' when it came to Hank Baskett.

When Robach asked what she was specifically referring to, she explained the “unhealthy thoughts” were related to “not really settling for a marriage,” but rather being “more of a fun idea type of person.”

Regardless, she still cited her marriage to Hank Baskett as one of the “happiest days of my entire life,” noting when it ended, she “crumbled so hard” it almost killed her.

“I left the Playboy Mansion at age 23, got pregnant, got married at the age of 23, then started my life as a wife and a mother, and it was the golden years of my life,” she elaborated. “It was the right timing. I found myself so bored at the Playboy Mansion. I was just like, 'I'm ready to leave this place. I'm ready to start a family. I'm ready for the ... lifestyle. My kids go to a great school. I'm a soccer mom. I'm a softball mom. I'm a basketball mom.' I manifested it, and it came to me, and I met the perfect man, the man of my dreams. Even though we're divorced, he's the father of my kids, and he's the most amazing father to my kids, and I know I chose right with him.“

kendra wilkinson

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said she's 'in a good place.'

Wilkinson is no stranger to therapy, as she shared she’s been doing “so much” of it over the past six years, even going to a hospital for seven days to “reprogram” her thinking. “I'm now living in the state of peace of mind,” she revealed. “You know, I'm on good meds. I'm just in a really good place.”

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said dating and being in a relationship is 'farfetched' right now.

When it comes to relationships, Wilkinson said she’s in a “bachelorette-type of vibe” currently, saying she dabbles “into some s-- every now and then” but dating and being in a relationship is “farfetched” right now.

