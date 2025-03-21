Kendra Wilkinson Says She Has 'Unhealthy Thoughts' About Being Intimate: 'I Still Struggle to This Day With My Relationships'

On the March 21 episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the former Girls Next Door star was questioned about working at the Playboy Mansion, as she was 18 when she started dating Hugh Hefner.

“How did that have an impact, that environment — again, you're a teenager,” Holmes asked Wilkinson. “You hadn't been necessarily exposed to healthy relationships at that point in your life, but it puts you on a certain path — what did that do to you and shape what you thought a relationship was, should be, and the type of person even you were interested in?”

In response, Wilkinson admitted she struggles “to this day” with her relationship with s--. “I had to go through a lot of therapy, and they looked at me and they're like — this is the first time I'm admitting this — but they're like, ‘You might have a little bit of a s-- problem,” she shared. “You have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of s--.’"