or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Talk Show
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Keni Silva Says Her 'In Heels' Talk Show Is Her 'Biggest Dream' Come True: 'It's All Possible'

Photo of Keni Silva.
Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva

Keni Silva speaks exclusively with OK! about her 'biggest dream,' her 'In Heels' talk show and finding love after divorce.

Profile Image

Feb. 27 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Keni Silva is finally seeing a long-held goal come to life.

The multi-hyphenate has tackled the modeling world, written her book, Divorce as an Opportunity, and is currently achieving one of her biggest aspirations with her talk show, In Heels with Keni Silva.

Silva chats exclusively with OK! about her dreams coming true with her latest venture, what the series has taught her, finding love after divorce and what she wants to accomplish next.

Article continues below advertisement

Living Her Dream

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Keni Silva.
Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva

Keni Silva says her 'In Heels' talk show is her 'biggest dream' come true.

Despite her many successes before launching the show, the philanthropist feels that speaking with others about life is her true purpose.

"I'm following my dream," Silva says. "It was my dream to have a talk show. I created it and the universe sent me all the right people to put it together. I want to win a Golden Globe, I want to win an Emmy. I want to do so many things, but this is really my dream. I'm living my dream, that's all I'm doing, besides spreading that message. It's all possible in this world."

Article continues below advertisement

The Hardest Interview Yet

Photo of Keni Silva.
Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva

Keni Silva's daughter was her hardest interview yet.

Since Silva launched the series, she's hosted numerous experts, celebrities and friends. However, there was one sit-down that was the hardest.

"I decided I was going to interview my daughter [Alexis Silva] first. I thought it was going to be easier!" she says. "It was the hardest because when you interview a guest, you're asking them all these questions. But with her, she went through an adrenal tumor, and a lot of people know her story, but I wanted people to know her on a different level as a teenager. There are so many emotions. I actually wanted her opinion on being a child who went through a divorce, but she couldn't do it. She's like, 'Mom, I can't, I don't think I can talk about it.' I didn't realize it was still a trigger for her. It opened my eyes to how many little things that even I think I know, but I don't."

MORE ON:
Talk Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Show's Reception

Photo of Keni Silva.
Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva

Keni Silva says people at Paris Fashion Week were raving about her talk show.

So far, the show has been a hit.

"I was in Paris [for Fashion Week], and almost at every show, somebody would come up to me and be like, 'Oh my God, you are so inspiring!'" Silva says of the feedback she's gotten. "I cried every single time because there are people from Italy or different places in Europe. It's been really amazing."

Finding Love After Divorce

Photo of Keni Silva.
Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva

Keni Silva says 'the love for yourself has to be more than the love for anybody else.'

Aside from her show, Silva is navigating the dating scene.

"The love for yourself has to be more than the love for anybody else," she advises. "I have children, so it's very different because I already know what unconditional love is. That's love you feel for your child, that no matter what they do, you love them. Now I'm learning that I can have the same love for myself, and that's the most beautiful thing because then you are not depending on whether you are in a relationship or not."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.