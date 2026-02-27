Keni Silva Says Her 'In Heels' Talk Show Is Her 'Biggest Dream' Come True: 'It's All Possible'

Article continues below advertisement

Keni Silva is finally seeing a long-held goal come to life. The multi-hyphenate has tackled the modeling world, written her book, Divorce as an Opportunity, and is currently achieving one of her biggest aspirations with her talk show, In Heels with Keni Silva. Silva chats exclusively with OK! about her dreams coming true with her latest venture, what the series has taught her, finding love after divorce and what she wants to accomplish next.

Article continues below advertisement

Living Her Dream

Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva Keni Silva says her 'In Heels' talk show is her 'biggest dream' come true.

Despite her many successes before launching the show, the philanthropist feels that speaking with others about life is her true purpose. "I'm following my dream," Silva says. "It was my dream to have a talk show. I created it and the universe sent me all the right people to put it together. I want to win a Golden Globe, I want to win an Emmy. I want to do so many things, but this is really my dream. I'm living my dream, that's all I'm doing, besides spreading that message. It's all possible in this world."

Article continues below advertisement

The Hardest Interview Yet

Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva Keni Silva's daughter was her hardest interview yet.

Since Silva launched the series, she's hosted numerous experts, celebrities and friends. However, there was one sit-down that was the hardest. "I decided I was going to interview my daughter [Alexis Silva] first. I thought it was going to be easier!" she says. "It was the hardest because when you interview a guest, you're asking them all these questions. But with her, she went through an adrenal tumor, and a lot of people know her story, but I wanted people to know her on a different level as a teenager. There are so many emotions. I actually wanted her opinion on being a child who went through a divorce, but she couldn't do it. She's like, 'Mom, I can't, I don't think I can talk about it.' I didn't realize it was still a trigger for her. It opened my eyes to how many little things that even I think I know, but I don't."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Show's Reception

Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva Keni Silva says people at Paris Fashion Week were raving about her talk show.

So far, the show has been a hit. "I was in Paris [for Fashion Week], and almost at every show, somebody would come up to me and be like, 'Oh my God, you are so inspiring!'" Silva says of the feedback she's gotten. "I cried every single time because there are people from Italy or different places in Europe. It's been really amazing."

Finding Love After Divorce

Source: Chris Martin/In Heels With Keni Silva Keni Silva says 'the love for yourself has to be more than the love for anybody else.'