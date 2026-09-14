Politics Kennedy Center Warns It Could Go Bankrupt Within Days If Donald Trump's Name Isn't Added to Building, Documents Reveal Source: MEGA The Kennedy Center board is begging trustees to support putting Trump's name on the building Adam Downer Sept. 14 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The Kennedy Center's board of Donald Trump loyalists is warning that the only way to prevent the iconic arts center from going bankrupt is to slap the president's name on the building. The assessment was laid out in a 57-page memo written by Center officials ahead of a Tuesday, September 15, meeting where the Trump-allied board will consider two resolutions concerning the Center's fate.

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Center Officials Say Trump Is the Only Hope

Source: MEGA The Kennedy Center board argues Donald Trump will only help if he gets his name on the building.

The document, obtained by The Washington Post, says the Center will be unable to make payroll or pay maintenance costs "in a matter of weeks," and that adding Trump's name to the building is their best chance at raising funds to keep it afloat. It also says that the Kennedy Center is in such poor condition that keeping it open risk lives. The board is likely to close the establishment which could happen the day of the meeting. At the center of the presentation is the idea that Trump will swoop in to save the Center if he gets his name on the building. The document says the 80-year-old president has offered to “raise the necessary funds to keep the Center from bankruptcy” while the building gets a massive renovation.

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Trump Has Been Trying to Get His Name on the Center for a Year

Source: MEGA The board said the Kennedy Center is a danger to attendees.

Trump has been desperately trying to get his name attached to the Kennedy Center. He initially renamed the building after himself in late 2025 and affixed his name above Kennedy's, leading to it reading, "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts." A judge ordered that Trump's name be taken down. He has since been trying to get a note attached on the building's facade to the effect of "Renovation Restoration and Endowment overseen by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Kennedy Center Fund."

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His Efforts Have Been Stymied in Court

Source: MEGA Rep. Joyce Beatty has been fighting Trump's meddling with the Kennedy Center.

The president's efforts have been challenged in court by Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, a board member who did not get replaced by Trump when he took office in 2025. “This constant effort to add Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center facade is the definition of insanity,” lawyers Norm Eisen and Nathaniel Zelinsky said in a statement. “This is now the third attempt to deface this sacred memorial and turn it into a vanity project for one man’s ego. Worse still, now Trump is taking the Center hostage and threatening to in effect kill it unless he gets his way." Her lawyers previously argued that the Center does not need to be closed for renovations, and that Trump and his board are only advocating for closure to convince the court that affixing his name to the building is a necessity.

Trump's Leadership Is Why Kennedy Center Is Failing

Source: MEGA Internal documents suggested The Kennedy Center has cratered under Trump's leadership.