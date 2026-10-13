Keri Russell Makes X-Rated Confession About Working With Matthew Rhys on 'The Americans' Set: 'It Was So Fun'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 9:34 a.m. ET
Keri Russell described what it was like building a romantic relationship on set with partner Matthew Rhys while they were filming The Americans.
The star appeared on iHeart's "Dear Chelsea" podcast with Chelsea Handler for a wide-ranging conversation, which included one particularly steamy confession.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Had a Steamy Time on 'The Americans' Set
Russell and Rhys met on the set of The Americans and began "falling" for each other during the show's first season, around the time Russell's marriage to Shane Deary was coming to an end.
"It was so fun and also we were like falling in love and staying up all night and like having s-- all the time," she told Handler of filming the show.
She continued, "Just like wearing disguises, like f------- crazy wigs and like wearing pearls ... and like f------- in trailers and f------- everywhere. It was insanity. It was so fun and sneaky and s---."
Keri Russell Has Described Filming 'The Americans' Similarly Before
It's not the first time Russell has made filming The Americans with her future life partner sound so exciting: She made similar comments in a 2024 interview.
"I was in love with Matthew," she said at the time, thinking back to making the drama series. "We were, like, hot and heavy in love, shooting the spy stuff at night in disguises and wigs. I mean, it was such a fun, s--- time. So fun, oh my gosh."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys' Relationship Timeline
Russell and Rhys began dating circa 2013, though the romance wasn't publicly confirmed until 2014, per reports.
They welcomed a baby boy named Sam in 2016.
Russell also shares son River, 19, and daughter Willa, 13, with Deary. Rhys has never been married and had no children before meeting Russell.
'The Americans' Was Incredibly Successful
The Americans told the story of a couple of deep-undercover Soviet spies (played by Russell and Rhys) posing as a normal, middle-class American family living in the suburbs of D.C. with their two children.
It ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2018 and was a triumph by any measure. It earned a score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and won four Primetime Emmys, one Golden Globe, and three Critics' Choice Awards while it was on the air.