NEWS Keri Russell Makes Rare Appearance With 13-Year-Old Daughter Willa at Paris Fashion Week: Photo Source: MEGA Keri Russell stepped out for a rare mother-daughter outing, bringing 13-year-old Willa to the Paris Louis Vuitton show. Joshua Sila Oct. 14 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Keri Russell made Paris Fashion Week a mother-daughter affair, stepping out with her rarely seen 13-year-old daughter, Willa Lou Deary, at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show. The show took place in the Cour Carrée of the Louvre in Paris on October 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell and Willa Chose Contrasting Looks

Source: MEGA Russell showcased polished corporate chic, while her daughter Willa countered with a vibrant and playful look.

Russell wore an elevated office-style look, while the actress paired a crisp white blouse with a boxy black miniskirt and pointed-toe pumps. She completed the outfit with a brown Louis Vuitton handbag with a gold chain. Deary opted for youthful exuberance: She wore a pink tweed jacket and matching mini skirt, along with black pointed-toe heels and a bright red handbag. Both wore their hair pulled back, completing their looks for the fashion house's presentation.

Article continues below advertisement

It Was Willa's First Major Fashion Event Appearance

Source: MEGA The Paris event marked Willa's debut at a major fashion event.

The Parisian outing officially marked the teenager’s first public appearance at a major fashion event. Up until this point, Russell has deliberately kept her children shielded from industry spotlights and red carpets. This strict boundary ensured that her daughter could navigate a normal childhood out of the public eye.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Willa Doesn't Hold Back on Russell's 'Cringy' Screen Work

Source: MEGA Willa remains hilariously unimpressed by her mother's fame.

While the public is just getting to know the youngster, the Golden Globe winner has shared a few funny glimpses into their relationship over the years. Despite growing up with a famous mother, Deary is notoriously unimpressed by some of her mom’s iconic roles. During a February 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the veteran TV star recounted introducing her then 11-year-old daughter to Felicity. "She was bored one day — I said, 'Hey, Willa, I did this show about this college girl, and you might think it's cool. It's really sweet,'" narrated the 50-year-old. The girl stopped watching after about 15 minutes because she found it incredibly boring. "Ugh, Mom, it is so cringy," the Hollywood star recalled her daughter saying. Deary wondered why she would want to watch her mother "making out with weird boys and stuff."

Russell's Career Spans Decades

Source: MEGA The award-winning actress, known for hits like 'The Americans' and 'The Diplomat,' has three children from two relationships.