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Keri Russell Makes Rare Appearance With 13-Year-Old Daughter Willa at Paris Fashion Week: Photo

Split image of Keri Russell of Willa Lou Deary.
Source: MEGA

Keri Russell stepped out for a rare mother-daughter outing, bringing 13-year-old Willa to the Paris Louis Vuitton show.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

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Keri Russell made Paris Fashion Week a mother-daughter affair, stepping out with her rarely seen 13-year-old daughter, Willa Lou Deary, at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show.

The show took place in the Cour Carrée of the Louvre in Paris on October 6.

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Russell and Willa Chose Contrasting Looks

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Image of Willa Lou Deary and Keri Russell.
Source: MEGA

Russell showcased polished corporate chic, while her daughter Willa countered with a vibrant and playful look.

Russell wore an elevated office-style look, while the actress paired a crisp white blouse with a boxy black miniskirt and pointed-toe pumps. She completed the outfit with a brown Louis Vuitton handbag with a gold chain.

Deary opted for youthful exuberance: She wore a pink tweed jacket and matching mini skirt, along with black pointed-toe heels and a bright red handbag.

Both wore their hair pulled back, completing their looks for the fashion house's presentation.

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It Was Willa's First Major Fashion Event Appearance

Image of Willa Lou Deary and Keri Russell.
Source: MEGA

The Paris event marked Willa's debut at a major fashion event.

The Parisian outing officially marked the teenager’s first public appearance at a major fashion event. Up until this point, Russell has deliberately kept her children shielded from industry spotlights and red carpets.

This strict boundary ensured that her daughter could navigate a normal childhood out of the public eye.

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Willa Doesn't Hold Back on Russell's 'Cringy' Screen Work

Image of Willa Lou Deary and Keri Russell.
Source: MEGA

Willa remains hilariously unimpressed by her mother's fame.

While the public is just getting to know the youngster, the Golden Globe winner has shared a few funny glimpses into their relationship over the years. Despite growing up with a famous mother, Deary is notoriously unimpressed by some of her mom’s iconic roles.

During a February 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the veteran TV star recounted introducing her then 11-year-old daughter to Felicity. "She was bored one day — I said, 'Hey, Willa, I did this show about this college girl, and you might think it's cool. It's really sweet,'" narrated the 50-year-old.

The girl stopped watching after about 15 minutes because she found it incredibly boring.

"Ugh, Mom, it is so cringy," the Hollywood star recalled her daughter saying. Deary wondered why she would want to watch her mother "making out with weird boys and stuff."

Russell's Career Spans Decades

Image of Keri Russell.
Source: MEGA

The award-winning actress, known for hits like 'The Americans' and 'The Diplomat,' has three children from two relationships.

Russell began her career on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club before landing her Golden Globe-winning breakthrough role in Felicity. She later earned critical acclaim starring in the spy thriller The Americans and Netflix's political drama The Diplomat.

The celebrated performer shares her daughter and her 19-year-old son, River Deary, with her ex-husband, Shane Deary. She also has a 10-year-old son, Sam Rhys, with Matthew Rhys, her longtime partner.

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