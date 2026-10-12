Keri Russell Reveals Why She and Matthew Rhys Don't Plan to Marry After More Than a Decade Together
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Keri Russell isn't rushing to walk down the aisle with Matthew Rhys.
During the Thursday, October 8, episode of Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast, Russell explained that she doesn't feel the need to get married again after previously going through the experience.
“I've had a big party. I get to dress up all the time,” Russell joked.
“People used to have to be married to have a credit card. We can have credit cards now,” she explained. “I don't need my last name to go away.”
Russell added, “I'm cool. If you want to be here, be here. If you don't, that's cool too.”
Keri Russell Thinks Marriage Is 'Antiquated'
Russell's comments came after Handler praised the actress for maintaining a longtime relationship without tying the knot.
“I love that you also are not married,” Handler told her guest.
“Yep, I love it too. It is fun,” Russell responded.
Handler explained that she finds relationships without marriage particularly appealing because both partners must continue choosing each other.
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“To me, I find being in a long-term relationship with someone sexier because no one's in for sure the whole time,” the comedian shared.
Russell agreed, declaring, “That's right, you've got to show up.”
However, the Felicity alum pointed out that she and Rhys already share a permanent connection through their family.
“P.S., we have kids, so that's forever,” Russell said. “To me, it's antiquated.”
They Met Before 'The Americans'
Russell and Rhys have been romantically linked since late 2013, but their love story actually began years earlier.
The actors first crossed paths at a kickball party in 2002, when Rhys unsuccessfully attempted to get Russell's phone number.
They reconnected a decade later after being cast as married Soviet spies Elizabeth and Philip Jennings on the FX drama The Americans.
Keri Defends Matthew After Emmy Awards Snub
Russell also addressed another aspect of their relationship during the podcast: Rhys' decision not to thank her during his recent Emmy Awards acceptance speeches.
"It’s a lot of pressure. And we said to each other the week of, we’re both nervous people. We’re not in that world that much. We visit that world. So we were both so nervous," she explained. "And I looked at him a few days before and I said, ‘Okay, well, can you articulate what you’re most nervous about?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, having to speak.’ And I said, ‘Totally.’ And I said, ‘Take me off your plate.’"
"Like, you don’t have to thank me, I know you love me, take me off your plate," she added. "There’s so many people you have to thank.”