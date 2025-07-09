or
Kesha Thanks 'Salmon Sperm Facials' for Her 'Gorgeous' Skin: Inside Her Beauty Regime

Photo of Kesha.
Source: MEGA

Singer Kesha spilled all the tea about her beauty and wellness secrets, which include applying a salmon sperm DNA facial to maintain her 'gorgeous' face.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Kesha is spilling her beauty secrets, which include applying salmon sperm to her face.

Kesha, 38, joined Monica Lewinsky on her podcast on Tuesday, July 8, where she opened up about her mother keeping a necklace made from the placenta after her birth, before casually dropping a surprising detail about her skincare routine.

Lewinsky, 51, pointed out that in some cases, mothers opt to keep the placenta for themselves, citing its health benefits and even injecting it for a more youthful appearance.

Kesha Says 'Salmon DNA' Supports Her 'Gorgeous' Skin

kesha thanks salmon sperm facial for gorgeous skin
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha explained that she used salmon DNA to achieve her 'gorgeous' skin.

“I haven't done that yet,” Lewinsky continued. “Like salmon DNA in your face. I haven't done that.”

Kesha was quick to respond, admitting she’s used “salmon DNA” on her face.

“Did you like it? Well, your skin is gorgeous,” Lewinsky said, which the “Blah Blah Blah” artist responded, “Thank you. I can thank the salmon sperm. It’s like a Korean trick.”

Salmon Sperm DNA Facials Rose in Popularity Thanks to Kim and Khloe Kardashian

kesha thanks salmon sperm facial for gorgeous skin
Source: MEGA

Kim and Khloe Kardashian confirmed their use of salmon DNA facials.

Salmon sperm facial involves the injection of Rejuran, which is a long-chain polynucleotide DNA of salmon milt, in the skin of the face and neck, according to Dr. Gabriel Chiu, the founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery. The salmon sperm is paired with hyaluronic acid, another key ingredient known for its hydrating properties.

Credited with improving hydration, softening wrinkles and rejuvenating the skin, the treatment has risen in popularity thanks in part to A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

Kardashian, 44, and her sister Khloé Kardashian have both opened up about salmon sperm in their beauty routines on-screen. More recently, the Good American co-founder, 41, confirmed she tried the unique beauty treatment during the March 20 episode of the Kardashians, but drew the line at using the sperm of a different sea creature.

MORE ON:
Kesha

Kim Kardashian Spoke About Salmon DNA Facials on 'Kardashians'

kesha thanks salmon sperm facial for gorgeous skin
Source: MEGA

KIm Kardashian spoke about salmon DNA on the 'Kardashians.'

“I’m never gonna do whale sperm,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Kim revealed she had tried the salmon DNA facial more than a year earlier.

"I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," the SKIMS founder revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Aniston Admitted to Salmon DNA Facials

kesha thanks salmon sperm facial for gorgeous skin
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston joked about getting the sperm out of the salmon.

Jennifer, 56, spoke about the benefits of using salmon sperm during an October 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Let me explain to you, it’s not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon?” she said, admitting the process was “unclear” to her.

“But don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” the actress joked.

