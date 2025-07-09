Salmon sperm facial involves the injection of Rejuran, which is a long-chain polynucleotide DNA of salmon milt, in the skin of the face and neck, according to Dr. Gabriel Chiu, the founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery. The salmon sperm is paired with hyaluronic acid, another key ingredient known for its hydrating properties.

Credited with improving hydration, softening wrinkles and rejuvenating the skin, the treatment has risen in popularity thanks in part to A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

Kardashian, 44, and her sister Khloé Kardashian have both opened up about salmon sperm in their beauty routines on-screen. More recently, the Good American co-founder, 41, confirmed she tried the unique beauty treatment during the March 20 episode of the Kardashians, but drew the line at using the sperm of a different sea creature.