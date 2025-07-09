Kesha Thanks 'Salmon Sperm Facials' for Her 'Gorgeous' Skin: Inside Her Beauty Regime
Kesha is spilling her beauty secrets, which include applying salmon sperm to her face.
Kesha, 38, joined Monica Lewinsky on her podcast on Tuesday, July 8, where she opened up about her mother keeping a necklace made from the placenta after her birth, before casually dropping a surprising detail about her skincare routine.
Lewinsky, 51, pointed out that in some cases, mothers opt to keep the placenta for themselves, citing its health benefits and even injecting it for a more youthful appearance.
Kesha Says 'Salmon DNA' Supports Her 'Gorgeous' Skin
“I haven't done that yet,” Lewinsky continued. “Like salmon DNA in your face. I haven't done that.”
Kesha was quick to respond, admitting she’s used “salmon DNA” on her face.
“Did you like it? Well, your skin is gorgeous,” Lewinsky said, which the “Blah Blah Blah” artist responded, “Thank you. I can thank the salmon sperm. It’s like a Korean trick.”
Salmon Sperm DNA Facials Rose in Popularity Thanks to Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Salmon sperm facial involves the injection of Rejuran, which is a long-chain polynucleotide DNA of salmon milt, in the skin of the face and neck, according to Dr. Gabriel Chiu, the founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery. The salmon sperm is paired with hyaluronic acid, another key ingredient known for its hydrating properties.
Credited with improving hydration, softening wrinkles and rejuvenating the skin, the treatment has risen in popularity thanks in part to A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.
Kardashian, 44, and her sister Khloé Kardashian have both opened up about salmon sperm in their beauty routines on-screen. More recently, the Good American co-founder, 41, confirmed she tried the unique beauty treatment during the March 20 episode of the Kardashians, but drew the line at using the sperm of a different sea creature.
Kim Kardashian Spoke About Salmon DNA Facials on 'Kardashians'
“I’m never gonna do whale sperm,” she quipped.
Meanwhile, Kim revealed she had tried the salmon DNA facial more than a year earlier.
"I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," the SKIMS founder revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner.
Jennifer Aniston Admitted to Salmon DNA Facials
Jennifer, 56, spoke about the benefits of using salmon sperm during an October 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“Let me explain to you, it’s not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon?” she said, admitting the process was “unclear” to her.
“But don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” the actress joked.