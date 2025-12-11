Kevin Bacon Blushes on 'The View' as Joy Behar Asks If He Was 'Turned on' by Wife Kyra Sedgwick's Brunette Hair in Their Movie: Watch
Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
Joy Behar couldn't help but ask Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, a spicy question during their joint appearance on the Thursday, December 11, episode of The View.
The couple was on the talk show to discuss their new comedy, The Best You Can, where they play love interests.
Joy Behar Asks Kevin Bacon If He Liked His Wife's Movie Look
"I almost didn't recognize you, because you're a brunette in it," Sunny Hostin pointed out of the film. "This is the first time in 20 years you're sharing the screen together, which I cannot believe. What's it like working together, and what made you say yes to these roles? They're so different."
"And was it a turn on to see her as a brunette?" chimed in Behar with a smile.
As everyone laughed, the Footloose star looked down and replied with a smirk, "Oh, you have no idea."
"At this time in my life, I feel like I want to laugh a lot, and I want to share hopeful feelings, but there's definitely people dealing with life on life's terms and problems and aging," the Closer alum said of the movie's characters and why she took on the role. "It shines a light on some stuff we don't talk about — including a urology exam!"
The Spouses Reveal Why They Think Their Marriage Has Lasted
Elsewhere in the interview, the duo – who married in 1988 and share two kids together — was asked about how they've kept their relationship so strong over the decades.
"First of all, we have some good, pat answers — which is, don't take advice from celebrities on the secrets to a happy marriage," the mother-of-two quipped.
"Honestly, I think we just got lucky, really, really young," Sedgwick continued. "We got married when I was 23. Pregnant on the honeymoon. We never got used to our life without each other, so I think that's sort of part it too, in a way."
"It does help that you like each other," noted Whoopi Goldberg, to which Sedgwick confirmed, "We do."
"And you know, a lot of people say, 'marriage is so much work and you really gotta work at it.' Yeah, maybe, but for us, it's not about work, it's about play," Bacon declared.
The duo's other joint movies include 1991's Pyrates, 1995's Murder in the First and 2004's The Woodsman.