Kevin Bacon Recalls Terrifying Bee Swarm Attack That Left Him Stung 'Everywhere'

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Kevin Bacon revealed he was caught in a shocking bee attack earlier this week while spending time with his daughter, Sosie Bacon, and her partner, Scoot McNairy. “So I went for a hike the other day with Sosie and Scoot,” the Leave the World Behind star, 67, in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, May 7. “Scoot was in the front, Sosie was in the middle, and I was holding up the rear.”

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Kevin Bacon Recalled Terrifying Bee Attack

Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram Kevin Bacon said the bees targeted him 'full on' in their attack.

“Scoot points out to the left that there’s a beehive over there. Sosie says, ‘Dad, hey, there’s a beehive. Watch out,'" he explained. The Footloose star joked that the bees had a personal vendetta against him, as they avoided his daughter and her partner, targeting him solely in the attack.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram Kevin Bacon detailed the terrifying bee attack in a video posted via Instagram.

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Kevin Bacon's Daughter Recreated Bee Sting Attack

Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram Kevin Bacon joked that the bees must've not 'liked his work.'

"So these bees, they must not have liked my work or something because they left the two of them alone, and they went full on after me. ‘Let’s attack KB,'" he described. "Bees stinging me everywhere, including underneath my shirt.” Though the Mister Roberts actor applauded his daughter for not pulling out her phone and recording his "bee sting dance," he asked her to recreate the dance toward the end of the video. Set to Hoku's hit song "Perfect Day," the 34-year-old could be seen in a chaotic panic, flailing her arms and ripping off her sweater as she reacted to an imaginary swarm of bees.

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Fans Commented on Kevin Bacon's Bee Sting Blunder

Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram Though the situation was scary, fans loved Kevin Bacon's daughter's impersonation of him.

Though the bee attack was horrifying, fans hilariously reacted to Kevin's candid storytelling of the situation in the comments section. "😂😂😂 So sorry you got attacked by the bees Kevin but Sosie’s impersonating you is too funny !!👏👏😍😍🕺🏻🥳," one fan said, while another follower wrote, "I think you created a new Footloose dance - I’ll call it the Bee Sting Boogie 😂 I hope you’re feeling better soon." "Give your daughter an Oscar😂. I hope you feel better," a third added. "It will start itching soon. Benadryl is your friend. Glad you're not allergic to bee stings."

Kevin Bacon's Wife and Daughter Also Shared Their Reactions

Source: MEGA Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988.