kevin hart and wife eniko are total relationship goals at omnia dayclub in las vegas

Kevin Hart is leaving the roast jokes behind and heading straight into vacation mode. The comedian and his wife Eniko Hart made their way to Las Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend, and their Sunday stop at OMNIA Dayclub at Caesars Palace looked like a seriously good time.

The fun didn't stop at the entrance. Kevin made his way into the DJ booth alongside Fisher, who had the packed dayclub absolutely electric with back-to-back bangers. Drinks were flowing, the crowd was shoulder to shoulder under the Vegas sun, and Kevin was right in the middle of all of it.

Kevin and Eniko didn't just walk in through the front door. The couple rode into the dayclub on OMNIA's iconic Trojan horse, bottles of Gran Coramino Tequila in hand. For anyone who has been lucky enough to visit OMNIA Dayclub already, the horse entrance is legendary, and the Harts leaned all the way into the moment.

Couple Goals on Full Display

Despite Kevin's Netflix roast just a couple weeks behind them, the Harts looked completely unbothered and in their element. The two were spotted dancing closely, laughing together, and fully embracing vacation mode. Eniko looked stunning and the pair seemed genuinely happy just being together in the middle of the chaos.

Witnesses said Kevin was also incredibly warm with fans throughout the outing, stopping to chat and interact with people who approached him.

A Well-Earned Break

The Vegas trip came just a couple of weeks after Kevin's Netflix roast special, where celebrity friends and comedians spent the night going in on everything from his height to his marriage. Based on how Kevin and Eniko looked at OMNIA on Sunday, none of it is weighing on them. This was a couple on vacation, doing it in full Vegas style.

The Harts started their day at the Wynn before making their way over to Caesars Palace, and if the footage is any indication, OMNIA gave them exactly the kind of weekend they were looking for.